Donald Trump accused of not having the money to pay $400 million bail





Donald Trump has asked the judge in his New York civil fraud case to delay enforcement of the $355 million fine by a month, suggesting the former president does not have the cash available to appeal the decision.

The context

Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw the civil trial stemming from the fraud trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James, recently ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million after ruling that the former president had filed fraudulent financial statements inflating the value of his properties and assets for years.

Engoron also ordered Trump to pay interest on the fine, bringing the amount the former president could have to pay to nearly $450 million, which would completely wipe out any available cash Trump would have.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and his legal team said it would appeal the decision and was prepared to pay the $400 million bond to challenge the ruling.

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a Fox News town hall at the Greenville Convention Center on February 20, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. Trump indicated he did not… Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a Fox News town hall at the Greenville Convention Center on February 20, 2024 in Greenville , in South Carolina. Trump said he did not have the cash to pay his $400 million bail. More from GETTY What we know

On Wednesday, Trump's lawyers wrote to Engoron asking the judge to delay the sentencing for a month to allow for an “orderly post-trial process.”

The dispute centers on when a court clerk issues Engoron's final judgment, which triggers the application of a fine and a 30-day period during which Trump can pay the fine or post cash bail for appeal the decision.

Trump's defense attorney, Clifford Robert, accused James' office of being “inapparently in a hurry” to have Engoron sign the final judgment, which “violates all accepted practices” in state court. New York.

“The defendants request that the court suspend the execution of this judgment for 30 days,” Robert wrote.

“Given that the court-appointed observer continues to be in place, there is no harm to the Attorney General in briefly suspending the execution to allow for an orderly post-judgment process, particularly given the 'magnitude of the judgment.'

While sharing the Trump legal team's request for a delay, Ben Meiselas, a lawyer and co-founder of the liberal news site MeidasTouch, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Translation: I don't have 400 million dollars in cash to post bail. “

Ray Loewe, who frequently criticizes Trump on social media, added: “This could mean Trump has cash flow problems since full payment or posting of the bond is due in 30 days.”

Trump's legal team has been contacted for comment via email.

Views

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, said: “Even if we choose to appeal – which we will – we will have to post the bond, which is the full amount and a portion, and we will be prepared to do that.

“What they're trying to do between this case and my last case is put [Trump] bankrupt. It won't work, first of all. Second, what they are doing is a scare tactic.

“Unfortunately, they didn't pick the right guy, in my opinion, because he's strong, he's resilient and he happens to have a lot of money.”

And after?

It is unclear whether Engoron will agree to delay the start of Trump's payment of the $355 million or post the cash bond to appeal.

Christopher Kise, another Trump lawyer, previously said the former president would appeal the judge's decision, and told Newsweek that Trump “remains confident that the Appellate Division will ultimately correct the countless and catastrophic errors made by a court of first instance without connection with the law or with reality.

It has been speculated that Trump may have to sell part of his real estate empire in order to fully pay the fine imposed on him by Engoron.

James has already threatened to “seize” some of the former president's assets if he cannot pay the fine.

Updated 02/22/24, 3:36 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with a new title and additional information.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-finances-civil-case-delay-cash-fine-arthur-engoron-appeal-1872244 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos