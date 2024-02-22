Politics
China Economy News: Pressure Mounts on China to Take Major Policy Steps to Revive the Economy
The start of the year saw Chinese stocks fall to a five-year low on growth concerns and deflation worsening to levels not seen since the global financial crisis, which led to comparisons with the 2015 unrest that forced policymakers to act.
“The last time Chinese leaders faced this kind of pressure was in 2015,” said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank, who added: “2024 is a crucial year for China stabilizes the economy.
“But the current situation is much more complicated.”
China overcame the 2015 crisis by devaluing the yuan and tightening its capital account to prevent capital outflows, while investing resources in real estate and infrastructure, and reducing interest rates by more than 100 basis points.
But that policy ammunition is now spent, twisted or broken, limiting opportunities to turn around a faltering economy and find a way out of what threatens to become a self-perpetuating downward spiral of consumer and investor confidence and economic growth. . The real estate market has been in freefall since 2021 due to a series of defaults among developers after years of bad, over-indebted investments. Infrastructure spending is difficult to sustain due to high levels of local government debt. Further easing of monetary policy risks sparking a run on yuan assets due to a yawning interest rate gap with other economies and could exacerbate deflationary pressures as cheap credit flows into the complex Chinese industrialist, plagued by overcapacity.
As China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), begins its annual meeting on March 5, there is no indication of a major stimulus package or major reform plan in the works.
“It is largely underestimated how limited Beijing is at this point, in terms of options to stimulate the economy through fiscal policy or through faster bank credit growth,” said Logan Wright, partner at Rhodium Group .
“There will be no political bazookas unveiled at the NPC, in part because China does not have good options for sustaining growth through its traditional channels.”
“STUCK BY CHOICE”
Fleeing investors have expressed frustration that authorities have failed to unveil a clear roadmap to address structural problems highlighted last year, as China's economy failed to replicate the explosive recovery experienced by other economies post-COVID-19.
Markets want clear, long-term plans to clean up the real estate sector, restructure municipal debt and shift to a more sustainable growth model that relies less on debt-fueled investment excesses and more on household consumption.
The NPC is not the traditional venue for Chinese leaders to announce significant policy changes, which are typically reserved for events called plenums, held by the ruling Communist Party between its five-yearly congresses.
Such a plenum was initially planned for the final months of 2023, and although the meeting could still take place in the near future, the fact that it has not yet been scheduled has increased investors' concerns about inaction policy.
At the NPC, Premier Li Qiang is expected to present his annual work report and set economic targets for the year, including steady growth for 2024 around 5 percent and a budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
But setting a target similar to last year's without new policies to redirect resources from investment in infrastructure and manufacturing to households risks harming confidence rather than building it, analysts say.
Fathom Consulting estimates that every additional 10 yuan invested in the Chinese economy generates 0.2 yuan of output today, compared to 2.1 yuan in 2002.
On the demand front, consumer confidence is stagnating at an all-time low more than a year after China ended its COVID-related lockdown measures.
“There is a lack of investor and business confidence. But the root cause of this is consumer confidence,” said Joe Peissel, economic analyst at Trivium China.
“The most effective way to solve this problem is to implement reforms that put more money in consumers’ pockets.
“However, (President) Xi Jinping has already expressed antipathy toward cash transfers or generous social security benefits, so this is unlikely.”
The rebalancing policies called for today by economists and investors are steps Xi flagged as early as 2013 but which China never took, causing debt levels to grow much faster than the economy.
Some analysts say policymakers appear to have prioritized social stability and national security over the sustainability of growth, due to concerns about the disruptions caused by a different development model.
This would happen to the extent that such measures would give more power to consumers and private businesses at the expense of the public sector.
“Sweeping change today would acknowledge serious long-term mistakes — that’s unlikely,” said Derek Scissors, an expert on the Chinese economy at the American Enterprise Institute.
“China is stuck, by its own choice.”
