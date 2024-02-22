Winning independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's party join SIC





Islamabad: The winning independent candidates, backed by the party of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, have officially joined the Sunni Ittehad Council, media reported on Thursday.

The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was unable to directly participate in the elections due to the non-allocation of its iconic election symbol – the bat cricket.

In order to secure its share of seats reserved for women and minorities using the platform of other like-minded parties, the PTI party on Monday entered into a “formal agreement” to join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) – an alliance of Islamic political and religious parties. parties from the predominantly Muslim country which represents followers of the Sunni school of Islam.

Almost all independently elected candidates from the national and provincial assemblies backed by the PTI submitted affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday, officially joining the SIC, Dawn newspaper reported.

The submission of affidavits by the 89 PTI-backed National Assembly members to the election watchdog confirms the party's claim that it managed to win 93 National Assembly seats in the elections. February 8.

Three party leaders, including lawyer Gohar Khan, Omar Ayub Khan – PTI's candidate for prime minister – and Ali Amin Gandapur, have not filed an affidavit, while another candidate's notification did not had not yet been published by the ECP.

Ayub and Gohar have deliberately refrained from filing affidavits to become members of the SIC as they plan to contest the party's new organizational elections, which are expected to take place in a fortnight.

Barrister Gohar has been appointed chairman, while Raoof Hassan will be the chief election commissioner for PTI's intra-party polls, media reported on Wednesday.

Gandapur also did not file an affidavit as he was nominated as PTI's candidate for the post of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the report said.

On Tuesday evening, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) reached a power-sharing agreement to form a coalition government led by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The coalition could effectively keep its main rival Khan out of power after a controversial election marred by allegations of rigging.

Khan's party has rejected attempts by the PMLN and PPP to form a coalition government, warning that stripping its public support of “mandate stealers” would lead to worse political instability.

Although party-backed independent candidates won the maximum number of seats in Parliament, the PMLN and PPP announced they would form a coalition government after the elections resulted in a hung Parliament.

Independent candidates – mostly supported by the PTI party – won 93 seats in the National Assembly.

The PML-N won 75 seats, while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has 17 seats.

