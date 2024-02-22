Lost mail prevented judges' petition challenging Erdoan's candidacy from reaching ECHR

A former judge who was removed from office after filing an appeal against President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's nomination as a candidate in last year's presidential election has failed to file his petition with the European Court of Justice. Human Rights Commission (ECHR) on time due to lost mail, the Cumhuriyet daily reported.

Judge Ahmet Akmak was dismissed from his position by Turkey's Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) last summer after he, along with several opposition parties and other members of the legal community, filed a petition to the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) against Erdoan's candidacy for what would be his third term and would therefore contravene the constitution.

Presidents can serve a renewable five-year term in Türkiye.

When his petition was rejected by the YSK, Akmak wanted to oppose Erdoan's candidacy for the European Court of Human Rights on the grounds that he had exhausted all domestic remedies, although technically, such requests do not fall within the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights.

On March 31, he submitted to the General Directorate of Posts and Telecommunications (PTT) his petition addressed to the European Court of Human Rights, in which he explains the reasons why Erdoan could not present himself again as a candidate for office. the presidential election from a legal point of view. half a month before the presidential and parliamentary elections of May 14.

However, the package never reached Strasbourg. In his application, Akmak wrote that he expected his application to reach the European Court of Human Rights within 11 to 15 days, meaning that the Court would have sufficient time to pronounce before the elections. He said that the Turkish government was violating the constitution by reappointing Erdoan, that the YSK was under the government's control and was therefore unable to make an objective decision regarding Erdoan's candidacy.

PTT officials informed Akmak on May 29, a day after Erdoan won the second round of elections, that his petition had been lost in the mail. The PTT even paid the Akmak 500 TL in compensation for the lost mail.

The judge did not give up and sent the same request to the ECtHR on June 20, this time successfully.

Cumhuriyet columnist Bar Terkolu, who wrote in his column on Thursday about Akmak's failed attempt to stop Erdoan's presidential bid, said it was encouraging that the lost mail was found by the responsible for the PTT after Erdoan's victory and was handed over to the ECHR on the second attempt. .

The HSK, which had dismissed Akmak from the bench, rejected a judge's appeal against his dismissal at a meeting on Wednesday.

Akmak was the subject of several HSK investigations, which many believed were due to his attempt to challenge Erdoan's candidacy.

He was investigated for using an incorrect format in legal correspondence, for failing to arrive on time at a temporary mission and for objecting to the use of an official vehicle for private purposes in a court in southeastern Turkey.

The judge was transferred twice as a sanction, which, according to the HSK law, required expulsion from the judiciary.

An outraged akmak expressed his lack of confidence in the Turkish justice system on social media on February 18.

Even the sun can freeze, but there is no point in seeking justice in Türkiye. Justice is dead, he writes.

Erdoan is accused of establishing one-man rule in the country, particularly after an attempted coup in 2016, following which he launched a massive crackdown on non-loyalist citizens and the transition The country's subsequent move towards a presidential system of governance, which granted it broad powers. .

Many argue that there is no longer a separation of powers in the country and that members of the judiciary are under the absolute control of the government and cannot make judgments based on the law.

Confusion caused by a change in the governance system led to objections to Erdoan's candidacy ahead of May's elections.

Erdoan was first elected president for a non-renewable seven-year term in 2014 by direct vote under a parliamentary system. Turkey moved to the presidential system of governance with a referendum in 2017 and held early presidential and parliamentary elections in 2018, when Erdoan was re-elected president. In the presidential system, a person can be elected president for a renewable five-year term if the election takes place as scheduled.