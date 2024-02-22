Politics
Lost mail prevented judges' petition challenging Erdoan's candidacy from reaching ECHR
A former judge who was removed from office after filing an appeal against President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's nomination as a candidate in last year's presidential election has failed to file his petition with the European Court of Justice. Human Rights Commission (ECHR) on time due to lost mail, the Cumhuriyet daily reported.
Judge Ahmet Akmak was dismissed from his position by Turkey's Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) last summer after he, along with several opposition parties and other members of the legal community, filed a petition to the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) against Erdoan's candidacy for what would be his third term and would therefore contravene the constitution.
Presidents can serve a renewable five-year term in Türkiye.
When his petition was rejected by the YSK, Akmak wanted to oppose Erdoan's candidacy for the European Court of Human Rights on the grounds that he had exhausted all domestic remedies, although technically, such requests do not fall within the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights.
On March 31, he submitted to the General Directorate of Posts and Telecommunications (PTT) his petition addressed to the European Court of Human Rights, in which he explains the reasons why Erdoan could not present himself again as a candidate for office. the presidential election from a legal point of view. half a month before the presidential and parliamentary elections of May 14.
However, the package never reached Strasbourg. In his application, Akmak wrote that he expected his application to reach the European Court of Human Rights within 11 to 15 days, meaning that the Court would have sufficient time to pronounce before the elections. He said that the Turkish government was violating the constitution by reappointing Erdoan, that the YSK was under the government's control and was therefore unable to make an objective decision regarding Erdoan's candidacy.
PTT officials informed Akmak on May 29, a day after Erdoan won the second round of elections, that his petition had been lost in the mail. The PTT even paid the Akmak 500 TL in compensation for the lost mail.
The judge did not give up and sent the same request to the ECtHR on June 20, this time successfully.
Cumhuriyet columnist Bar Terkolu, who wrote in his column on Thursday about Akmak's failed attempt to stop Erdoan's presidential bid, said it was encouraging that the lost mail was found by the responsible for the PTT after Erdoan's victory and was handed over to the ECHR on the second attempt. .
The HSK, which had dismissed Akmak from the bench, rejected a judge's appeal against his dismissal at a meeting on Wednesday.
Akmak was the subject of several HSK investigations, which many believed were due to his attempt to challenge Erdoan's candidacy.
He was investigated for using an incorrect format in legal correspondence, for failing to arrive on time at a temporary mission and for objecting to the use of an official vehicle for private purposes in a court in southeastern Turkey.
The judge was transferred twice as a sanction, which, according to the HSK law, required expulsion from the judiciary.
An outraged akmak expressed his lack of confidence in the Turkish justice system on social media on February 18.
Even the sun can freeze, but there is no point in seeking justice in Türkiye. Justice is dead, he writes.
Erdoan is accused of establishing one-man rule in the country, particularly after an attempted coup in 2016, following which he launched a massive crackdown on non-loyalist citizens and the transition The country's subsequent move towards a presidential system of governance, which granted it broad powers. .
Many argue that there is no longer a separation of powers in the country and that members of the judiciary are under the absolute control of the government and cannot make judgments based on the law.
Confusion caused by a change in the governance system led to objections to Erdoan's candidacy ahead of May's elections.
Erdoan was first elected president for a non-renewable seven-year term in 2014 by direct vote under a parliamentary system. Turkey moved to the presidential system of governance with a referendum in 2017 and held early presidential and parliamentary elections in 2018, when Erdoan was re-elected president. In the presidential system, a person can be elected president for a renewable five-year term if the election takes place as scheduled.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/02/22/lost-mail-prevented-judges-petition-challenging-erdogans-candidacy-from-reaching-ecthr/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lost mail prevented judges' petition challenging Erdoan's candidacy from reaching ECHR
- President Jokowi Greets Makassar City Residents
- The Best and Funniest I'm an Actor Speeches from the SAG Awards
- Tamil Nadu's ruthless approach and fearless cricket in the Ranji Trophy | Chennai News
- Google expands partnership with Reddit
- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was felt near Fremont
- Winning independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's party join SIC
- China Economy News: Pressure Mounts on China to Take Major Policy Steps to Revive the Economy
- Donald Trump accused of not having the money to pay $400 million bail
- Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on trip to Mussoorie
- Women's swimming and diving sets three program records on day one of the 2024 Ivy Championships
- The North Face February Sale