PM Modi inaugurates dairy factories, attends Amul golden jubilee celebrations in Gujarat | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several dairy factories while he participated in Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the growth of the initiative started by villagers in Gujarat 50 years ago, comparing it to a seed growing in a sturdy banyan tree. He congratulated everyone associated with the movement and recognized the role of dairy animals in its success.

Highlighting that women form the backbone of the dairy sector, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of strengthening the financial position of every woman in India to propel the nation towards development. He highlighted that the government is actively working towards financial empowerment of women, citing the provision of assistance exceeding Rs 30 lakh crore to around 70 per cent women under the Mudra Yojana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the central government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of farmers. He highlighted the tremendous efforts being made to support farmers, citing the construction of over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars across the country. Prime Minister Modi further highlighted that this initiative is designed to not only benefit farmers but also strengthen the rural economy.

Expressing gratitude for Amul PM Modi said, “After India’s independence, several brands emerged in the country. However, there is no brand like Amul, which has become synonymous with trust, development, public participation, farmer empowerment and inspiration for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India's dairy sector is growing at 6 percent per year, outpacing the global dairy sector which is growing at a rate of 2 percent per year.

Giving Amul the goal of becoming the world's largest dairy company, PM Modi said, “Today, Amul (GCMMF) is the eighth largest dairy company in the world, your goal is to make it number one, the government will provide all its support. “This is Modi’s guarantee.”

Over the last two decades, the number of dairy enterprises in Gujarat has increased from 12 to 23. The dairy industry has employed over 36,00,000 people, including 11,00,000 women, with 3,300 dairies run entirely by women.

Prime Minister Modi received gifts as part of the celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The event included cultural programs with significant participation of farmers from various parts of the state.

During his visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will also unveil development projects worth over Rs 22,850 crore, covering crucial sectors such as road, rail, energy, health, connectivity Internet, urban development, water supply and tourism in 15 districts. This includes laying the foundation stone and inaugurating projects valued at over Rs 5,040 crore for the Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority and Dream City.

PM Modi will also unveil 50 electric buses, costing Rs 840 crore and components of Tapi purification project as well as DREAM City Limited projects, costing Rs 597 crore and Rs 49 crore respectively.

