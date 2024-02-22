Donald Trump reveals why his wife Melania doesn't show up to his election rallies





Former US President Donald Trump has revealed why his wife Melania isn't attending his 2024 presidential campaign rallies, much like first lady Jill Biden did for her husband right now.

Former US President Donald Trump walks with former first lady Melania Trump (Reuters FILE)

Melania Trump has mostly refrained from participating in public events or making remarks regarding the race for the White House. However, she played a more crucial role during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham during her town hall in South Carolina this week, Trump was asked if his wife would be active on the campaign trail.

Ingraham further mentioned that Melania is wonderful with children, but many people want to see more of her.

In response, the GOP front-runner said: They love him, I'll tell you that. And you know her. He is a very bright person. She speaks several languages, all that.”

He then explained how his wife pays great attention to their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump.

“Her life revolves around this boy, [he’s] so important to her,” Trump said. “At the same time, it's also about our country and its success. She raised a lot of money for charity. »

Calling Melania a private person who loves her country, the former real estate mogul said: [The people] I love that she’s not out there so much. You know, a lot of first ladies are going to come out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry with their husband because he doesn't introduce them.

If I didn't introduce her to Melania, she would be very happy. He's just a different type of person. And she loves the country, he added.

Melania Trump missing from New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago

Many people have questioned Melania's disappearance, wondering why she seems to have moved away from the public eye. The former model's conspicuous absence from a Trump family Christmas card that included her husband, all of her children and her father has fueled further speculation.

During a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump revealed the reason for his wife's absence from the New Year's celebration. He said her mother, Amalija Knavs, had been “very ill “. He added that his wife was spending time with her mother in a Miami hospital, calling the situation “very difficult.” Knavs died last month at the age of 78.

According to an average provided by the site FiveThirtyEight, Trump is the Republican favorite and now has a rate of 77.7% in national polls. In a poll conducted between February 17 and 19 of 6,321 registered voters, Morning Consult reports that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, leads the pack with 41%, while the Republican Party leads with 45%. .

