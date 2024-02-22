BBC gets first president of Indian origin in Dr Samir Shah





Dr Samir Shah, an Indian-origin media executive, was confirmed as the BBC's new chairman on Thursday after his selection passed the scrutiny stages set to be approved by King Charles III this week. Shah, who has worked in British broadcasting for more than 40 years, was chosen as the government's preferred candidate in December last year and was subsequently questioned by cross-party MPs on the media culture select committee, media and sport of the House of Commons for his mandate. control prior to appointment. The 72-year-old has now been confirmed in the £160,000-a-year, four-year role to take over as the public broadcaster's first Indian-origin chairman from March 4 until March 2028. “With a career spanning more than 40 years in television production and journalism, Dr Shah has a wealth of experience to bring to the role of BBC chairman,” UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said in announcing his appointment. selection.

“He has a clear ambition to see the BBC succeed in a rapidly changing media landscape, and I am confident he will provide the support and oversight the BBC needs to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.” she declared. Shah, who was awarded the CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 for services to television and heritage, will replace Richard Sharp who was forced to resign after a communication with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. has been the subject of careful scrutiny. The government said Shah's knowledge of the British Broadcasting Corporation and his belief in its role as the national broadcaster, alongside his extensive work to promote diversity in the broadcasting sector, would be invaluable in ensuring that the BBC reflects, represents and serves communities across the country. from the United Kingdom. “The BBC is, without doubt, one of our greatest contributions to global culture and one of our greatest soft power calling cards. If I am able to bring the skills to bear, “The experience and understanding of public service broadcasting that I have gained over the course of my career to help this brilliant organization meet the complex and diverse challenges it will face in the years to come would be an honour.” Shah said. “The BBC occupies an important place in British life and has a unique duty to reach a wide audience across the country and I will do everything in my power to ensure it achieves this in an increasingly competitive,” he said. Born in Aurangabad, Shah arrived in England in 1960 and was previously head of current affairs and politics programs at the BBC. Before becoming chairman of the BBC, since 1998 he was CEO of Juniper, an independent television and radio production company. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Television Society in 2002 and appointed Visiting Professor of Creative Media at the University of Oxford in 2019 and the University of Nottingham appointed him Special Professor in the Department of Post-Conflict Studies. Additionally, this Oxford University alumnus is a race relations expert who co-authored the Government's Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities report in 2021. As chairman, Shah will be responsible for the BBC board, which will defend and protect the broadcaster's independence and make its decisions in the public interest. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



