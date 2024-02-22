Kakankemenag Makassar delivers prayers during the inauguration of the new Makassar Port by President Jokowi





Makassar (Makassar Public Relations) – Makassar City Religious Leader H. Irman was assigned to read prayers by the Minister of State Enterprises during the inauguration of the new Makassar Port, which was inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. The event took place at Makassar New Port, Jalan Sultan Abdullah Raya, Kaluku Bodoa, Kec. Tallo, Makassar city. (Thursday October 22, 2024) The Makassar New Port (MNP) National Strategic Project was inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in the presence of Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR). Basuki Hadimuljono and Pelindo Senior Director Arif Suhartono, which is marked by moving the container model to the ship model and signing the inscription. Jokowi said that the competition between countries is currently very tight, where whoever has good efficiency will win the match and the competition. 10 years ago, national logistics costs were 24%, while in other countries they were 9-12% due to the lack of integration between ports and industrial zones and the lack of integration of ports with factories located far from the ports. Jokowi explained that Makassar New Port is the second largest port after Tanjung Priok Port with a depth of 16 meters and is the deepest port, which is very good for docking large ships carrying containers. Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir added that according to Jokowi's leadership 3 years ago, the forces of state ports must be united to become global players, increase efficiency and encourage the reduction of national logistics costs. Therefore, starting with the consolidation of Pelindo I, II, III and IV into Pelindo, Indonesian ports have now become one of the best ports in the world's top 20 of all Southeast Asian ports. “We rushed today, for example, loading and unloading 34 cartons became 20 cartons, which would have taken days with an average of 38 hours, now it has become 22 hours, which means that This is an extraordinary acceleration,” said Érick. Makassar City Ministry of Religion Office Head H. Irman, after the activity, when asked for his statement, said: “I am very grateful to have been invited and received the mandate prayer reader during this inauguration event. very happy because I can meet directly with the number one person in Indonesia, namely the President of the Republic of Indonesia, and several senior state officials. he said (imr)

