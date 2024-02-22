Donald Trump GoFundMe quickly approaching major milestone





A GoFundMe set up to pay Donald Trump's civil fraud fine has reached nearly $1 million, six days after it was launched.

On Friday, Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate businessman Grant Cardone, created the GoFundMe page titled “Support Trump; Fund the Unjust $355 Million Judgment” following Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling on Friday. same day that Trump will have to pay approximately $355 million in fraud sanctions.

As of this writing Thursday afternoon, he has received $939,000 in donations, just over $60,000 short of the $1 million mark.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's representatives by email for comment on this story.

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, attends a preliminary hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York. A GoFundMe intended to pay the civil fraud fine of former President… Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, attends a preliminary hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York. A GoFundMe to pay the former president's civil fraud fine has reached nearly $1 million. More photos by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images

The New York court ruled that Trump and top executives of the Trump Organization committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets to obtain more favorable terms from lenders and insurers. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the suit, said that with prejudgment interest, the penalty amounts to more than $450 million, an amount “that will continue to increase every day.” until the judgment is paid.

Trump's lawyers said they would appeal the ruling.

Although it raised a lot of money, Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at University College Dublin, told Newsweek that the GoFundMe was “more symbolic than substantial.”

He added: “Trump's penalty for fraud in the civil case will amount, with interest included, to more than $450 million, so $1 million is really a drop in the bucket in the penalty category in terms of what he's facing and of course it's on top of that.” of the $83.3 million awarded to E. Jean Carroll for her sexual assault and defamation of her.

“The importance of GoFundMe is more with the Trump camp exaggerating this by saying 'oh look, look, look, look at all these people supporting our president under this unjust persecution by the justice system and the Deep State' and that's how it will be spun.

“Sure, the people who donate to the fund probably believe a lot in the cause they're supporting and that's fair enough, but it's more about political manipulation during an election time than anything which is fundamentally tied to whether or not Trump will be able to or when he will actually pay this record penalty.

Under Engoron's ruling, Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney will be barred from serving as officers or directors of any New York corporation or other legal entity in the state for three years. Donald Jr. and Eric Trump were each ordered to pay more than $4 million and were banned from doing business in the state for two years.

Lucas added that regardless of the money raised, because the GoFundMe will not be able to restore Trump's ability to do business in New York, the Trump Organization is “in a tough spot.”

Meanwhile, GoFundMe's legitimacy has been called into question following reports that the platform's director of public affairs, Jalen Drummond, previously worked for Trump on his press team. Newsweek has contacted Drummond by email for comment.

