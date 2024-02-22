The balance of power shifts, sometimes quickly and dramatically. Three years ago, President Xi Jinping introduced the concept The East is rising, the West is declining () to signify that China, having recovered and rejuvenated itself, was about to supplant the declining Western civilization, represented by the United States. President Xi Jinping had many reasons to be confident. By then, China had weathered the turmoil and worry over the coronavirus outbreak, establishing itself as a leading country. a new refuge for those escaping COVID-19. While other countries were still grappling with the pandemic, China stood out as the only major economy to post positive economic growth in 2020. This upward trajectory extended into 2021, with a rate of economic growth climbing to 8.4%, marking the the fastest expansion in a decade.

Buoyed by pandemic containment and rapid economic recovery, China has begun to increase its soft power and international influence in promote Chinese solutions to the pandemic and practicing mask diplomacy and vaccine diplomacy. Until fall 2021, China was the world's largest exporter of COVID-19 vaccines. According to a investigation conducted by the Singapore-based ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS), in 2021, China was seen as the most generous provider of COVID-related assistance in the region. By the end of 2022, Beijing had distributed 2.18 billion doses of vaccine in 119 countries.

The resilience and strength demonstrated by China stands in stark contrast to that of the United States, which has faced a combination of political, economic and diplomatic challenges in the face of the pandemic. In light of hard and soft power setbacks, leaders of U.S. think tanks warned that the country could have its Suez moment, referencing the historic event of 1956 which marked Britain's decline as a world power. While battling the pandemic, the United States has also had to contend with a faltering economy, which contracted by 3.5% in 2020. Under President Donald Trump, the United States' fight against COVID-19 has not only proved be a much more deadly and divisive process, but the United States has also renounced many of its global commitments, including to end its relations with the World Health Organization.

However, in the space of just two years, the dynamics of the balance of power have taken an opposite turn. The U.S. economy has fully recovered all pre-pandemic GDP losses by 2021. In 2022, it attracted almost 50 percent more foreign investment than China. Economic growth remains strong until 2023. Indeed, the United States has suffered the most robust recovery among G7 countries, as measured by GDP.

As the U.S. economy recovered from the pandemic shock, China's recovery faltered. In 2022, it could only achieve annual growth of 3 percent. After its reopening in December 2022, the expected rapid And a lasting economic recovery has not materialized. This resulted in a massive loss of confidence among consumers And investors. The government announced a GDP growth rate of 5.2% for 2023. However, when measured in US dollars, its GDP actually saw A refusal by 0.5% starting in 2022. The GDP gap between the United States and China has widened significantly, from $5 trillion in 2021 to nearly $10 trillion in 2023.

Along with the economic slowdown, much of China's soft power gains during the pandemic have evaporated following the abandonment of its zero-COVID policy. China's once-praised solution to the pandemic is finally turned against him, resulting in more deaths in two months than the United States has seen in three years. Additionally, the appeal of its vaccines has rapidly diminished with the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta and Omicron variants. Therefore, there was a steep fall in the global delivery of Chinese vaccines in fall 2021.

The decline of Chinese influence is apparent in Southeast Asia, where China continues to be considered the most influential economic and political-strategic power. Survey Data indicates a steady decline since 2020 in the percentage of regional elites viewing China as the most influential, while the perception of US influence is steadily increasing. From 2020 to 2023, the proportion of people viewing the United States as the most reliable power increased by more than 20 percentage points.

The bleak picture of the Chinese economy has sparked a debate whether China has reached its peak. Optimists warning against hastily concluding that China's economic growth has plateaued. However, even in the best-case scenario, China's rise to overtake the United States as the world's largest economy will take longer than expected. Assuming an annual growth rate of 5 percent, China may not overtake the United States until 2035. Some analysts argue that the Chinese economy may never surpass that of the United States. If we consider in more detail the immense soft power and geopolitical advantages that the United States has over China, it appears unlikely that China will supplant the United States as the world's leading power in the near future. This view is shared by Yan Xuetong, a prominent Chinese international relations expert, who declared that the national power gap between China and the United States will only widen in the coming decade.

This development calls for a reassessment of US policy towards China. For more than five years, U.S. China policy has viewed China as a relentless engine of growth. A closer look at the dynamics leading to the decline of China's relative power, however, reveals deep-rooted individual, structural, and institutional obstacles hindering its international rise. Furthermore, a strategy too focused on competition carries high costs and neglects the enormous benefits of bilateral cooperation, essential for tackling global challenges such as climate change or pandemic response. In an evolving geoeconomic landscape, China's internal and external behaviors may change, driven by fears that its window of strategic opportunity is closing. This fear and anxiety is reflected in governments repression on negative comments about the Chinese economy, as well as repeated warnings from Chinese leaders against decoupling from China. Thus, the notion that China is a peak powera nation whose economic expansion has slowed but not stopped perhaps deserves more attention than simply viewing it as an ever-rising power.