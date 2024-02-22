Carrie Johnson's lavish family garden has a secret royal detail





Since Boris Johnson and his beloved wife, Carrie, left Number 10 Downing Street and moved to their impeccable country mansion, Brightwell Manor, the mother-of-three has loved documenting her life with her three children. But did you know that their vast garden hides a secret royal detail? According to Country Life, Their vast garden of almost five acres – which includes a duck pond and moat – has a chestnut tree born from a conker collected from “Windsor's Royal Mile”. Carrie Johnson shares sweet video of family bond with duck In an article written about the lavish details of the property in 2019, the publication posed: “Who could ignore the impressive chestnut tree growing in the park from a conker tree collected on Windsor's Royal Mile many moons ago? It appears that the “royal mile” referred to in the play is what is commonly known as “the long walk” to Windsor Castle. © Instagram Carrie and Boris's garden is so beautiful The sprawling garden is a favorite of Carrie and Boris's eldest children, Wilfred, three, and Romy, two, who are often spotted spending time playing there together. Carrie has shared countless photos of the sibling duo visiting their family of ducks which were kindly given to the Johnsons by their neighbors shortly after they moved in last year. Carrie shared a photo of a beautiful cherry blossom in their sprawling garden Last week, Carrie shared a photo of another beautiful tree in her garden, a cherry blossom. Captioning the snap, Carrie wrote: “The flowers in our garden are so encouraging,” alongside a green love heart emoji. ©Instagram Romy Johnson feeds her ducks The property is just as impressive inside as it is outside. The mansion of 3 million is more than 400 years old and has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and several open fireplaces. When it comes to decor, Carrie couldn't have gone for a warmer aesthetic—think hardwood furniture, ruffled throw pillows, and warm custom upholstery. The property is steeped in history, with the oldest parts of the house dating back to the 1600s. Carrie and Boris' beautiful bedroom looks like the perfect place to relax and was beautifully showcased when Carrie announced the birth of her youngest son, Frank, in July last year. In the touching family images, Carrie could be seen perched on her hardwood bed made up of crisp white bedding and frilly cushions. To one side was a bedside table with a crisp blue and white porcelain lamp on it that matched the material of their cushion covers.

