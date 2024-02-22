Judge in Trump fraud case rejects request to stay $354 million judgment





The judge who ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $354 million in fines and nearly $100 million in interest in his New York civil fraud case has rejected Trump's lawyers' request to delay the formalization of his decision.

In an email Thursday to Trump's legal team and lawyers in the New York attorney general's office, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron said he would sign a proposed ruling by the State which would finalize its decision.

“You have failed to explain, much less justify, any justification for a stay,” he wrote, addressing Trump’s lawyer, Clifford Robert. “I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appeal rights.”

Last Friday, Engoron ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization must pay a total of $453.5 million in fines and interest for orchestrating a decade-long scheme to inflate the value of assets in order to obtain more favorable loan and insurance conditions.

It banned them from seeking loans from financial institutions in New York for three years and said an independent monitor would supervise the company for the same period. Trump is also barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York company for three years. The decision included various fines and sanctions for several other defendants, including Trump's two eldest sons.

Trump vowed to appeal the decision and harshly criticized Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging they filed the civil suit for political reasons.

On Tuesday, the attorney general's office proposed a judgment setting the penalties in Engoron's order. Robert, Trump's lawyer, opposed the proposal, writing in a letter to Engoron that it was an “inappropriate and one-sided submission” that “provides no notice, thereby depriving defendants of the possibility of being heard before the judgment is rendered.

Trump's lawyers on Wednesday asked Engoron to delay enforcement of the judgment for 30 days, arguing in a separate letter that the delay “would allow for an orderly post-judgment process, particularly given the magnitude of the judgment.”

Engoron responded by email that the proposed judgment “fairly reflects the spirit and letter of the February 16 decision and order” and said he “intends[s] to sign the draft judgment this morning and send it to the clerk for further processing.”

Robert made a final plea Thursday morning, saying “there is no requirement or potential harm to the Attorney General for a brief stay of execution of the judgment,” while “the harm to the defendants is considerable “.

The judge said Trump's lawyer had “failed to explain, much less justify, the grounds for a stay,” rejecting his request to stay enforcement of his ruling.

In order to appeal the judge's decision, Trump would have to post bail covering the $354 million in fines, according to John Coffee, a law professor at Columbia University and an expert on corporate governance and criminal crime. white.

“It’s going to be expensive,” Coffee told CBS MoneyWatch when the ruling was released last week. “Some banks will post the bond for him, for a hefty fee, but they will want collateral that they can liquidate easily, which might require selling some of his assets.”

In an interview earlier this week, James told ABC News that if Trump didn't have the funds to pay the $354 million fine, she was prepared to ask a judge to “seize his assets.”

“We are prepared to bring judgment to New Yorkers,” James said.

Trump Investigations Plus Plus Stefan Becket

Stefan Becket is digital politics editor for CBSNews.com. He helps oversee a team spanning the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court, immigration and federal law enforcement.

