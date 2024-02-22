Politics
Pentagon's CJADC2 step is a signal to China, officials say
The Pentagon's achievement of some form of all-domain joint command and control basis is a signal to China that the United States is making significant progress in military modernization, officials said.
The Defense Department announced this week that it has secured a so-called minimum viable capability for CJADC2, linking some existing software applications and data streams to connect troops on land, in the air, at sea, in space and in cyberspace .
Although officials did not reveal exactly where it was used, they said it was now being implemented by combatant commands.
Such real-world application should show that the ministry is making revolutionary changes at a scale and speed that rivals any potential competitor we might have. That's just one example, Air Force Col. Matthew Strohmeyer told reporters on the sidelines of the news conference. Defense Data and AI Symposium in Washington.
Strohmeyer leads the Global Information Dominance, or GIDE, experiments that help shape CJADC2. The exercises were restarted by the Chief Office of Digital and Artificial Intelligence last year. The next GIDE should start in a few days.
The deputy secretary told us six months ago, “I want a minimum viable capability for CJADC2, and the department has been able to achieve that at scale, across combatant commands and staff joint,” Strohmeyer said. This shows that we are making very tangible and rapid progress with real capabilities in the hands of warfighters.
The Defense Department wants to digitally link Army, Air Force and Navy units to improve information sharing and response to foreign aggression.
By receiving, analyzing and disseminating information more quickly, defense officials hope to outwit and outwit future tech-savvy adversaries. Lawmakers have pushed the Defense Department to prioritize needs for long-range networks and intelligence relays in the Indo-Pacific, where the United States could come into conflict with China.
When you start to aggregate the data, AI aside, you can start to see a little bit of the forest from the trees, which is what competitors might do, Strohmeyer said. As we put these data sets together, we start to really get insights that we didn't know existed originally, without having to create new programs, without having to invest in new things.
The Defense Department's multibillion-dollar connectivity campaign comes as China pursues its own version or countermeasure known as multi-domain precision warfare.
MDPW construction relies on interdependent command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems to quickly coordinate firepower and reveal foreign weaknesses, according to the power report military of China, which the Department of Defense submits to Congress. Beijing officials have long sought an information-fluid force capable of dominating networks and bombarding targets from a wide range of locations with a cocktail of weapons.
Craig Martell, head of digital and artificial intelligence at the Department of Defense, told reporters Thursday that he took the job in part to solve complex problems like CJADC2 and provide U.S. troops with the tools they need to succeed. Martell was named CDAO in April 2022. He previously worked on machine learning at Lyft and served as associate chair of computer science at the Naval Postgraduate School.
What is command and control in the Napoleonic era? You are a general standing on a hill, monitoring your troops and you send messages to your generals. It was command and control, he told reporters. Now, command and control is highly digital and data flows quickly, allowing commanders to make strategic decisions and transmit the results to people who can quickly act on them.
That's what we want to create, he added. We want to be able to help.
The Department of Defense's FY24 budget plan allocated $1.4 billion for CJADC2. Budget documents describe the initiative as a transformation of how combat is fought, particularly alongside other militaries.
Countering China's increasingly global ambitions requires working with other countries, including Australia, Japan and South Korea. A key element of CJADC2 is the Mission Partner Environment, where data from a range of foreign sources can be collected, secured and distributed.
We will not succeed without our partners and allies, Martell said. Everything we built, we thought about from the beginning how our partners and allies will play with us, fight with us, train with us.
Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development, for a South Carolina daily newspaper. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.
