



Together, Biden's $56 million in cash before this month and Trump's $30.5 million are less combined than Trump alone had at this time four years ago, at 92.6 millions of dollars.

Candidates continue to raise millions. Biden raised $15.7 million in January, but the impressive sums from previous rounds, which exploded as online donations became commonplace, have disappeared. Donor fatigue, particularly among the small online donors who fueled Biden and Trump in 2020, means campaigns must stick to a tight budget.

Add to that the way the candidates' biggest deficiencies are eating into their stocks, and there's a growing prospect of a possible cash crunch in the summer and fall, once the general election begins. seriously. That could force campaigns to target a smaller-than-usual list of battleground states, rather than experiment with expanded, more ambitious election goals and innovative but unproven ways to reach new voters.

Biden is at least building up his cash reserves, adding $10 million to his total campaign cash over the past month as he outpaced nominal opposition in the primaries. But Trump has still outpaced Biden so far in this election, according to the latest round of campaign finance filings submitted Tuesday to the Federal Election Commission. And Bidens also spent his campaign funds on advertising in a so-far unsuccessful effort to improve his sagging poll numbers.

How far is Biden behind Trump in 2020? Four years ago, Trump raised $229 million for his campaign; Biden's campaign raised $70 million. Trump had spent $153.9 million through January 2020, but slow-starting Biden spent only $62.8 million.

Biden is even underperforming what his former boss, then-President Barack Obama, raised ($151.3 million) and spent ($144.1 million) and had cash on hand ($76 million) at this point in 2012, without accounting for inflation.

Of course, campaigns have changed over time, and the rise of groups like super PACs, leadership PACs, and joint fundraising committees have made candidates' political operations much more complex. Documents filed Tuesday indicate the full picture of campaign operations may remain elusive, especially given murky rules about when and how often some of these groups disclose their finances.

Trump is also spending a lot of money, even though he is not facing a particularly competitive primary. His campaign ended in January with $2.6 million less than at the start of the month, with Trump's financial vehicles forced to cover the former president's legal costs.

Trump's leader PAC, Save America, added another $4.8 million in paid and unpaid legal fees in January to the roughly $50 million spent on lawyers last year, a huge sum for a candidate whose Orbit could use most of that money to run TV ads if Trump didn't face such legal risk.

He hasn't needed those ads so far to fend off his GOP opponents, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who remains in the race but is a heavy underdog to Trump in her state original Saturday. But general elections are different: TV advertising has an effect when there is a marked imbalance between the candidates getting their message across.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee have already spent more than $20 million on advertising, mostly in swing states, over the past six months. But the presidential poll numbers haven't budged; If anything, it is lower in Swing States compared to national survey data than it was before the ad campaign began.

Biden is in better financial shape than Trump, but still lags behind recent incumbent history. But the financial situations of both candidates could hamper their campaigns this fall, or make them even more dependent on deep-pocketed super PACs like Make America Great Again Inc. for Trump or FF PAC for Biden. These vehicles have the advantage of accepting unlimited donations from individuals, but campaigns are also legally prohibited from coordinating with them.

Unless that money also goes to Trump's lawyers. Of the $10.8 million spent by Make America Great Again Inc. in January, about half was used to support Trump's candidacy. His report said the other half, $5 million, was sent to Save America, which spent most of its money on legal fees last month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/21/biden-trump-campaign-finance-00142555 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos