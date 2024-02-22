As the inauguration of the new government approaches… The Indonesian stock market fluctuates





Amazing Asset Top 5 ETN

Return over the last 3 months 18% Indonesia, the world's first resource-rich country in nickel reserves, a basic raw material for batteries, has recently attracted more attention from domestic and foreign investors as political uncertainty was eliminated after the presidential election.

According to the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), on the 22nd, the Indonesian IDX index, one of the major stock indices, increased by 101.09 points from a month ago to 7349.02 on the 21st. is 21% higher than the 475.61 increase a year ago, and a fifth of the year's increase occurred last month.

The market believes that this is due to the effects of the Indonesian general elections (presidential and general elections) which ended on the 14th.

In the elections held on the same day, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Prabowo Subianto declared victory with 60% of the votes following a poll count.

Given that Prabowo is expected to be the second Joko Widodo to succeed outgoing President Joko Widodo since the elections, the market expects that the growth-oriented economic policy currently pursued by the Indonesian government will continue even if the new government is shape.

According to Daishin Securities, the new Prabowo administration will inherit the current government's main policies, including the promotion of downstream natural resources, the reorganization of the nickel industry, the conversion of renewable energy and the formation of new capital. In particular, in order to resolve the nickel problem, which has recently declined sharply due to oversupply, the government proposed a reorganization of promotion policies and restrictions on smelter licensing.

“State-led resource development policy and resource nationalism are expected to continue in the next government,” said Moon Moon-woo, a researcher at Daishin Securities. “Reducing political uncertainty and policy sustainability are putting upward pressure on the stock market.”

Fast investors became interested in Indonesia very early on.

According to the Hana Financial Management Research Institute, Indonesia has continued its economic growth at an average annual rate of 4.2 percent over the past decade, ranking 17th in the world in terms of nominal GDP. last year.

In particular, it has a large number of mineral resources essential to the growing industry, including nickel and copper, which are key materials for secondary batteries, thus increasing its importance in the bell chain of various industries in future growth.

For this reason, Goldman Sachs also predicted that Indonesia will become the world's fourth largest economy in 2050, alongside China, the United States and India.

Thanks to the recent growth of the stock market, the return on investment of products containing shares of local companies is also positive.

Mirae Asset Indonesia's top five exchange-traded securities (ETNs) returned 17.88% and a one-year return of 36.81%. The ETN includes the first to fifth stocks in terms of market capitalization among stocks listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. The ACE Indonesia MSCI (Synthetic) exchange-traded fund (ETF), which consists of 31 large stocks listed on the Indonesian stock exchange, has also seen growth with a return of 11.79% over the past three months. “Indonesia is expected to emerge in the future as one of the post-China countries alongside other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and India, with Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution establishing jointly a battery cell factory in Indonesia,” Kim Seung said. -hyun, head of ETF advisory at Korea Investment Trust Management.

[Reporter Kim Tae Sung]

