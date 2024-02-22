In Taiwan, an American MP calls any Chinese invasion plan stupid Radio Free Asia





Any plans by Chinese President Xi Jinping to invade Taiwan are foolish and would fail, U.S. lawmaker and China hawk Mike Gallagher said Thursday during a trip to the democratic island. Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade province and has pledged to one day reunite the island with mainland China. by force if necessary. Some U.S. military leaders believe Xi may have plans for an invasion or blockade. from 2027. The United States, however, maintains close unofficial ties with Taiwan, and since taking office, U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said that U.S. forces would come to its aid in the event of an invasion. On Thursday, Gallagher led a bipartisan delegation from the House Select Committee on China, which has spent the last year examining the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party, and said support would continue regardless of party in power in Washington. I see growing and extremely strong support for Taiwan, Gallagher said before meeting with Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te, who takes office in May after winning last month's presidential election. Lai will succeed Tsai Ing-wen, who also attended Thursday's discussions. I am confident that support for Taiwan will continue regardless of who occupies the White House, Gallagher said, noting that Democratic Party Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi was in Taipei with him. Their trip was, he explained, intended to send the message that if Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party made the incredibly stupid decision to attempt an invasion of Taiwan, the effort would fail. Krishnamoorthi added that the Congress deeply believed in Taiwan. Problematic, painful point Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a news briefing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and that the trip constituted interference by the United States, the accusing him of sending mixed signals on Taiwan's independence. China opposes any form of official interaction between U.S. and Taiwanese authorities and rejects U.S. interference in Taiwan's affairs in any form or under any pretext, Mao said. We urge the United States to be aware of the extreme complexity and sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, uphold the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, and handle related issues prudently and correctly. in Taiwan, to end official contacts with Taiwan and to stop sending messages to Taiwan. any bad signals to separatist forces, she said. Rep. Mike Gallagher, fourth from right, receives a chunlian, a traditional decoration bearing Chinese calligraphy reading “Good luck to you,” from Taiwan Parliament Speaker Han Kuo-yu, fourth in line. from the left, at the Taipei Parliament, February 22. , 2024. (Sam Yeh/AFP) Relations between the United States and China have improved since an encounter between Biden and Xi that took place in San Francisco in November, with both pledging to cooperate where they can, even as they compete. This thaw in ties came after months of tensions between the world's two largest economies and military powers, which began when Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the House of Representatives, visited Taiwan in August 2022. The Taiwanese government, of which Lai is currently vice president, says it does not need to officially declare independence from China because, in practical terms, it is already independent from the mainland, a description that has only been further irritate Beijing. Tsai, the outgoing president, said before Thursday's meetings that her trip once again showed strong U.S. support for Taiwan's democracy and highlighted the islands. growing global importance. Today's Taiwan plays a crucial role in maintaining global peace and democracy, Tsai told reporters. We will continue to advance our international partnerships and engage with the world. Edited by Malcolm Foster.

