Prabowo's rivals and monitoring groups have alleged voter fraud in Indonesia's elections. So can the results be canceled?

Indonesians have voted for their next president, but there is yet to be an official announcement of the winner as vote counting continues.

Informal tallies, known as quick counts, which use large samples of votes from polling stations and the actual count taking place, have indicated who is poised to succeed Joko Widodo.

While the official results are being sorted, several civil organizations and campaign teams of certain candidates have denounced electoral fraud.

Here is an update on the situation in Indonesia after the elections.

Who leads the vote count?

According to the General Election Commission's official tally, Prabowo Subianto, associated with Mr Widodo's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is in the lead.

Of the 74.21 percent of the total votes that were counted as of Thursday afternoon, Mr. Subianto is leading with 58.8 percent of the votes, followed by Anies Baswedan with 24.1 percent and Ganjar Pranowo with 17 percent.

But organizations that monitor elections say there are several anomalies indicating potential fraud in this election.

What are the allegations?

Several civil society organizations denounced electoral fraud in almost all Indonesian provinces before, during and after the vote.

They said that before voting, many local officials influenced voters to choose a specific pair of candidates.

“This was done both indirectly through soft approaches and directly through verbal threats,” said Okky Madasari, a novelist and sociologist who heads the OM Institute, a research organization.

She said local leaders also try to influence people by handing out bags filled with groceries or cash.

Madasari said bribes were also paid by directors of religious boarding schools to students, ranging from hundreds of thousands of rupees to 1 million rupees (about $100) per person, to vote for a certain candidate.

Indonesians can vote from the age of 17.

“We found that local government intervention was a key factor in influencing voters’ decisions,” she said.

This is consistent with the findings of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) that many state officials were not neutral during the elections.

Luky Djani of Jaga Pemilu (Election Guard), run by election observation volunteers, said he had received around 300 reports of alleged violations.

Among them were allegations that ballots were completed before election day and that incorrect results were obtained at polling stations, causing votes for some candidates, mainly Mr. Subianto, to skyrocket. and Mr. Raka.

Feri Amsari, a researcher at the Center for Constitutional Studies at Andalas University, said there were indications of fraud even before the elections.

Mr. Widodo's government intensified its rice welfare program and increased the salaries of civil servants and civil servants, including members of the General Election Commission and the Election Monitoring Body, days before the election day.

“It is unhealthy for democracy because such policies could benefit the son of the outgoing president, a presidential candidate,” Mr. Amsari said.

The government has denied that any candidate benefits from the welfare program, while Widodo has called on all parties not to just complain about the allegations.

“Don’t just shout about cheating,” Mr. Widodo said.

“If there is evidence, take it to the Election Supervisory Body, take it to the Constitutional Court.”

What do the candidates say?

Ganjar Pranowo received the fewest votes, according to the current count.

He was the first candidate to comment on the results.

“Do you think I got so few votes?” » Mr. Pranowo asked reporters last week.

Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo with his family after voting.(Supplied: Ganjar Pranowo campaign team)

Mr. Pranowo's campaign team this week formed a group to investigate allegations of election fraud.

Mr Pranowo also encouraged the two political parties supporting him to use their right of parliamentary inquiry to investigate the allegations.

Another presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan, shares the same concerns.

Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, who received the second highest number of votes, with his wife and eldest daughter.(Provided: ANTARA FOTO/Andri Saputra)

“We found that the biggest problem was not in the voting booths, but in the activities leading up to the vote,” Baswedan said on Tuesday.

“This finding is worrying.”

Mr Baswedan said his legal team was collecting all available data so the public could “obtain accurate, complete and verified information”.

He also said he would support any investigation launched by parties that support his opponent, Mr Pranowo.

Mr. Subianto's national campaign team has denied any electoral fraud behind his victory.

“We will prove that these assumptions and accusations are not true,” said Ahmad Muzani, vice president of the campaign team.

Can election results be overturned?

In short, yes.

The electoral law states that serious electoral violations can lead to the disqualification of candidates.

Nearly 205 million Indonesians took part in today's vote.(Reuters: Willy Kurniawan)

Gadjah Mada University constitutional law expert Dr Herlambang Wiratraman believes the 2024 election results can rightly be annulled.

“This election started from a process that involved so much manipulation, and the fraud happened well before the vote,” Dr Wiratraman told ABC.

“So, as part of a structured, systematic and massive reflection [fraud]the election results can already be overturned.”

The final vote count, expected to be announced by the General Election Commission on March 20, may be contested.

But the Constitutional Court, which would oversee these matters, has so far only played a mediating role in cases of discrepancies in the vote count, according to Dr Wiratraman.

He said he never took the initiative to uncover cases of fraud as required by law.

Dr Wiratraman added that the only other option was to use the right of parliamentary inquiry.