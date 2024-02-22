Abandoned Red Sea ship remains afloat to be towed to Djibouti (operator)





The Rubymar cargo ship, carrying Ukrainian grain, sails at the entrance to the Bosphorus in the Black Sea off Kumkoy, north of Istanbul, November 2, 2022. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the ship traffic transporting Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products resumed on November 2, 2022, after a phone call between the Turkish and Russian defense ministers. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to inform him that “grain shipments will continue today from noon as planned,” Erdogan told parliament. (Ozan KOSE) A cargo ship abandoned in the Gulf of Aden after an attack by Yemeni rebels remains afloat and could be towed to Djibouti this week, its operator told AFP on Thursday. Rubymar, a Belize-flagged cargo ship registered in the United Kingdom and operated in Lebanon carrying combustible fertilizers, was damaged on Sunday in a missile strike claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Its crew was evacuated to Djibouti after a missile hit the ship's side, causing water to enter the engine room and the stern to collapse, its operator, the Blue Fleet Group, said. A second missile hit the ship's deck without causing major damage, Blue Fleet CEO Roy Khoury told AFP. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack on the ship on Monday, saying it was at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden after suffering “significant damage”. Khoury said the ship was still afloat and shared an image taken Wednesday showing its stern low in the water. “It will be towed to Djibouti but the tug has not yet arrived,” Khoury said. “He should be here in two to three days.” Asked about the possibility of a sinking, Khoury said there was “no risk at the moment but there was always a possibility.” Ship tracking site TankerTrackers.com confirmed that the Rubymar had not sunk, but warned that the ship was leaking fuel oil. The attack on the Rubymar inflicted the most damage ever to a commercial vessel since the Houthis began shooting at ships in November – a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the war between Israel and Hamas. The Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority said the ship's last port of call was the United Arab Emirates and it was destined for Belarus. Its 24 crew members included 11 Syrians, six Egyptians, three Indians and four Filipinos, authorities said in a statement Monday. “The ship has on board 21,999 tonnes (metric tonnes) of IMDG class 5.1 fertilizer,” the authority said on X, formerly Twitter, calling it “very dangerous”. The story continues The Houthi attacks have prompted some shipping companies to bypass southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development warned late last month that the volume of commercial traffic passing through the Suez Canal had fallen by more than 40 percent over the previous two months. ho/th/jsa

