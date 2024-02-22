Why is Nikki Haley losing to Donald Trump at home?





I'm not going anywhere, Nikki Haley vowed in a recent speech on the state of the race for the Republican presidential nomination. The former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has said she will not withdraw from the contest after her home state's February 24 primary. But her campaign doesn't seem to be going anywhere in any other direction: Donald Trump leads by around sixty points nationally and by 30 points in the state she led for six years, from 2011 to 2017. How a Did the governor who was so popular during his mandate turn out to be so mediocre a few years later?

South Carolina elected Ms. Haley governor by a 4.5-point margin in 2010. Four years later, she was re-elected by nearly 15 points. Although she has at times had a combative relationship with her party's lawmakers, about 57% of South Carolina voters approved of her performance in the months before she left the governor's mansion to become Mr. Trump's ambassador to the United States. 'UN. Among voters, she was one of the former president's most popular figures.

That now appears to matter little to South Carolina Republicans. Ms. Haley polls on average at 34% in the state, according to FiveThirtyEight, a data journalism site. This anemic figure, which is the best she has obtained during the presidential race, has been reinforced by her status as the last Republican challenger to Mr. Trump. The former president obtained 64% in the same poll.

Mr. Trump's campaign has attacked Ms. Haley's record as governor, such as when she proposed raising the gasoline tax in exchange for a cut in the income tax, and l ridiculed her as a globalist fool. And Ms. Haley stepped up her attacks ahead of the South Carolina primary, refusing to say whether she would support Mr. Trump in the general election and accusing him of having a soft spot for Vladimir Putin, the Russian war dictator. But Mr. Trump is generating wild enthusiasm among likely Republican primary voters in South Carolina: 82% approved of his record as president, from 2017 to 2021. Only 60% of these respondents have the same high opinion of the Ms. Haley's performance as governor.

His biggest problem is that South Carolina voters view the race for the Republican nomination through a national lens. According to a recent CBS/YouGov survey, only 20 percent of likely Republican primary voters say they are more likely to support her because she is from South Carolina. Only 11% of voters say issues specific to the Palmetto State are more important to them than national issues. More relevant than her local roots is that 76 percent believe she is not part of the MAGA movement, with which nearly half of South Carolina Republicans identify.

They also view Ms. Haley as a weaker candidate in the general election. Although some polls show her as a stronger opponent to Joe Biden, 55% of likely Republican primary voters in South Carolina think Mr. Trump would definitely beat Biden. Only 33% think the same about Ms. Haley. They also show that the electorate largely believes that under Mr. Trump they will be richer and the southern border will be more secure.

Ms. Haley suggested in her February 20 speech that she had no interest in becoming Mr. Trump's vice president. She also suggested she wasn't staying in the race to lay the groundwork for a future presidential campaign. She has insisted she is running to win, but that is nearly impossible, especially without the support of voters in her home state. It's hard to believe she doesn't see a future as a Republican politician after Mr. Trump secures the nomination. The question for her will then be whether Republicans will forgive her harsh criticism of Mr. Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2024/02/22/why-is-nikki-haley-losing-to-donald-trump-on-home-ground The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos