A credible deterrent against China

By Huynh Tam Sang and Chen Kuan-ting



Amid intensifying Sino-US strategic rivalry, Beijing is becoming more vocal about its coercive wolf warrior diplomacy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping () condemned the US-led containment, encirclement and repression of China at the annual National People's Congress in Beijing last year.

Xi added that China must have the courage to struggle in the face of complex changes at home and abroad.

Taiwan remains a very sensitive subject for US-China relations. Director of China's Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi stressed that Taiwan is China's internal affairs and reiterated that Taiwan is part of China during his meeting last month with the US adviser to China. national security, Jake Sullivan.

President-elect William Lai (DPP) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reaffirmed that his administration will maintain the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, which is neither unification nor independence.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army continued to pressure Taiwan by sending aircraft and warships into the skies and waters near Taiwan, with Taiwan usually having only minutes to respond. Chinese surveillance balloons have also been detected around Taiwanese airspace, expressing Beijing's disapproval of the results of Taiwan's presidential election.

Lai stressed his commitment to peacefully navigating cross-Strait relations. However, this failed to deter Beijing's aggression against the self-ruled nation.

Just as Chinese leaders do not support Lai's views on China-Taiwan relations, credible assurance does little to build trust and reduce tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

There is no doubt that China's skepticism toward the DPP-led government in Taiwan remains unchanged.

In general, the People's Republic of China does not use a measured approach to managing differences and competition.

Beijing, under Xi's leadership, seeks to promote a foreign policy that would allow it to further establish itself as a dominant player in the Indo-Pacific region and wants to redress the current world order.

This is seen in its friendship with Russia, despite the concerns of democracies, and in its military coercion in the South China Sea. Ultimately, China's ultimate goal is to become a dominant global power, where other countries are forced to recognize and bow to its authority.

Is there a strategy in place to prevent China from taking a reckless approach towards Taiwan? We may miss some.

Credible deterrence seems to be the best solution. Security across the Taiwan Strait is in the best interests of the United States and the rest of the world, and a bellicose China poses a risk of instability and economic depression that the world could hardly bear.

In accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, the administration of US President Joe Biden has committed to strengthening Taiwan's self-defense capabilities. It also plans to deploy intermediate-range ground-based missiles in the Indo-Pacific this year, but details, such as when and where, remain up in the air.

To deter Chinese military buildup, or worse, a Taiwan Strait land force crisis is vital, as are the air, maritime, space and cyber domains.

The United States faces two problems: convincing its allies to host such missiles and ensuring that its new capabilities can effectively block China's military moves.

Regional powers also need to strengthen the credibility of deterrence, as assertiveness does little to ease cross-Strait tensions. The common interests of the United States and its Indo-Pacific allies outweigh their differences. So it is time for them to work together to support Taiwan.

In response to China's aggressive actions, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr strengthened security ties with the United States and Japan and began negotiations for trilateral security cooperation. The United States should take this opportunity to strengthen its military ties with the Philippines and prevent China from acquiring the country's northern islands, as Beijing could use them as leverage to launch a military offensive against Taiwan.

Dialogues have been established between the United States and countries in the region, which is a good starting point, but deterrence should also be integrated into policies at the national level.

However, the Biden administration has been too soft on China. At a summit in San Francisco last year, Xi told Biden that Beijing would reunify Taiwan with mainland China. Xi's saber rattling is nothing new, but his determination is undeniable.

In contrast, the White House appears optimistic and Biden has called for restraint in Chinese military actions in and around the Taiwan Strait.

Rhetorical deterrence should be an integral part of Washington's strategy.

The United States is opposed to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, so its leaders should make it clear that they are against the use of force to annex Taiwan.

If Beijing were to violently alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, Washington and its allies would respond with a military counterattack.

From a moral point of view, those who remain optimistic about a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait relations are right.

However, China's current great power policies and bullying, which includes persistent economic pressure, military coercion and disinformation campaigns targeting Taiwan, could fail them.

Armed coexistence has replaced peaceful coexistence as the dominant worldview, said former Indian foreign minister and ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale.

The United States, Taiwan and their like-minded partners must face this truth together.

Regional powers are reluctant to capitulate to China's growing assertiveness, which, if left unchecked, could become far too big to deter. Chinese authorities will not hesitate to exercise their power unless major powers are willing to work together to counter it. The history of China's international relations shows that it carefully weighed the costs and benefits of major decisions like declaring war or forming allies.

Until Taiwan and China reach a modus vivendi, or way of life, that can satisfy both sides' interests, the tense cross-Strait standoff will continue.

The United States and its regional allies recognize China's ambition for regional hegemony, but their efforts fail when it comes to deterring the Asian dragon. They should consider a new deterrence strategy that would include strengthening Taiwan's defense capabilities, strengthening the U.S. military presence in the region, adopting tough diplomatic remarks and strengthening allied cooperation.

Huynh Tam Sang is a lecturer at Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, a member of the Pacific Forum Young Leaders Program, and a researcher at the Taiwan NextGen Foundation. He is a visiting scholar at National Taiwan University under the Taiwan Fellowship Program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Chen Kuan-ting is CEO of the Taiwan NextGen Foundation.