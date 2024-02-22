Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi today | Lucknow News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 13,000 crore related to road, industrial, tourism, textile and health, officials said. The Prime Minister will also attend the award ceremony for the winners of 'Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita', 'Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita' and 'Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita' at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Later, he will perform a puja at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, and address a public meeting to mark the 647th birth anniversary of the poet saint. Next, he will inaugurate a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in the adjoining Ravidas Park and lay the foundation stone of the Sant Ravidas Museum and the beautification of the Sant Ravidas Park project. At 1:30 p.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate Banas Kashi Sankul, the largest dairy factory in Amul, at the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) agropark. Later, he will participate in a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 13,000 crore. These projects include laying the foundation stone of road projects such as the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi four-lane section of National Highway 233; four lanes of Sultanpur-Varanasi section of NH-56, six lanes of Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-19; four lanes of Varanasi-Hanumana section on NH-35 as well as a railway bridge on Varanasi-Jaunpur railway section near Babatpur. He is also likely to lay the foundation stone of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway. The foundation stone of the pond rejuvenation and park redevelopment projects will also be laid by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is also expected to lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), a new medical college in Varanasi and the National Center on Aging at BHU. Other projects that the Prime Minister will unveil are an LPG bottling plant by HPCL at Sewapuri, a joint silk fabric printing center for weavers and a plant for processing urban waste into charcoal by NTPC ( National Thermal Power Corporation) in Ramana, officials said. Multiple projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism, such as development of amenities along the 'Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg' and 'Pavan Path', will also be inaugurated by Modi, they informed. Besides, it will also launch an Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) electric catamaran from Varanasi to Ayodhya.

