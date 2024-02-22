How could Prabowo handle conflict and competition as Indonesian president?

Prabowo won a resounding victory in the national elections on February 14. His victory marks the culmination of decades of rehabilitating his image after being unceremoniously dump from a high leadership position in the military, amid accusations of human rights abuses under President Suharto's authoritarian rule, which ended in 1998.

Prabowo has served as defense minister under outgoing President Joko Widodos since 2019, a tenure that saw the prominence of his past fade as he worked hand-in-hand with his counterparts in the United States and Australia. Prabowo was also seen by the United States and its allies as an important internationalist in Jokowi's cabinet, which was intensely focused on national economic development rather than regional security, despite Indonesia's critical role as most large country in Southeast Asia and the fact that China illegally claims property rights. on the borders of the Indonesian exclusive economic zone.

The balance of Indonesia

As the largest country in Southeast Asia, Indonesia recognizes that it is a key stake in the competition between the United States and China, with the two powers vying for more influence. Indonesia has enjoyed warm relations with the United States since the fall of the Suharto regime, characterized by continued improvement in ties, including: more recentlyto a global strategic partnership.

At the same time, China presents attractive investment and economic development opportunities for a country focused on escape its status as a middle-income country. However, the threat China's nine-dash line through which Beijing claims much of the South China Sea, including parcels of land belonging to Indonesia's exclusive economic zone in the North Natuna Sea, puts Indonesia at odds with Beijing on security issues. In this regard, Indonesia looks to the United States, their largest military engagement partner, for their help in strengthening their defense capabilities.

This balancing act follows Indonesia's scenario free and active foreign policy and the policy of non-alignment, which anchored Indonesia's international identity after independence. Drawing inspiration from its founding role within the Non-Aligned Movement, Indonesia has long sought to row between [the] two reefs, in the words of national founding figure Mohammad Hatta, advancing his interests on the regional and global stage without falling under the influence of major powers. Even as shifting geopolitical winds have reshaped the global order, these founding principles have forged a remarkably enduring foreign policy approach marked by pragmatism and non-alignment.

Jokowi's administration followed this framework, with Jokowi enthusiastically to court Chinese investment to fuel ambitious infrastructure rollout and drive growth in Indonesia's essential minerals sector. However, increased tensions in the disputed waters around the northern Natuna Islands have simultaneously prompted an intensification of defense engagement with the United States, including through an increasingly extensive Super Garuda shield. common exercises. Meanwhile, Jokowi also drew attention to other major investors, including Japan, South Korea, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, and the extended limits of the country's non-aligned ideology. Indonesia were highlighted through Jokowi's personal message. efforts bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.

The Prabowo administration is ready to continue this balancing act. Prabowo is keen to explore ever-deeper economic ties with China, given his election promise to continue focusing on economic growth, as the Jokowi era did. Golden Indonesia by 2045. At the same time, the former military commander and current defense minister has his eyes on Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.

In the Jokowi administration, Prabowo oversaw major military modernization strategy projects and its Remarks on the campaign trail further indicate that Indonesia will remain focused on expanding its maritime defense capabilities, for which the United States will remain a key partner.

Persistent conflict in the country

When Prabowo was a senior army officer in the 1990s, there were legitimate fears that the country would collapse, given its vast scale and diversity. The only part of Indonesia that eventually gained independence was Timor-Leste, where Prabowo was personally involved in military efforts. More than 25 years after the fall of Suharto, fears of a balkanized Indonesia have long since disappeared, thanks in part to peace in Aceh and community efforts in the Moluccas.

The only exception is West Papua, where an unresolved independence movement stubbornly persists and marked by increasing violence. The Jokowi administration has focused on the conflict episodically and its main policy initiatives have focused on extensive decentralization within West Papua, an approach based on the idea that economic development and resource sharing could mitigate the conflict. However, as a senior Indonesian official said in 2023, nothing worked. Instead, the conflict made headlines in 2018 when West Papua rebels kill 24 people construction workers and again in 2023, when they took a New Zealand pilot hostage who is still detained. Meanwhile, Jokowi maintained long-standing restrictions on visits by journalists and civil society. Prabowo will not be able to ignore the conflict, and it remains an open question what tools he might use.

Towards a more important role on the world stage?

Although the undercurrents of Indonesia's foreign policy are unlikely to change with the new administration, Indonesia will likely play a more active role on the international stage under Prabowo and seek to contribute to the resolution of major international conflicts , such as Ukraine and Gaza. Prabowo foreshadowed this during the June 2024 Shangri-La Dialogue, where he unexpectedly included Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. propose a vast, controversial peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. In his speech, he called for a ceasefire, a demilitarized zone and a referendum at the United Nations to determine the status of the disputed areas. Leaving the details aside, the episode demonstrated Prabowo's personal ambition to be a global statesman.

Prabowo is also likely to flex Indonesia's muscles as the world's largest Muslim-majority country on Gaza-related issues. It is likely that he continue to balance Indonesia openly supports Palestinian sovereignty and calls for a peaceful, negotiated end to the conflict. The political resonance of the issue in Indonesia also risks becoming a challenge for US-Indonesian relations, similar to the Iraq War in the 2000s.

Closer to home, Prabowo will likely be upset by the conflict in Myanmar, which undermines Indonesia's international standing, given its natural leadership role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as the largest country in the region. As a former army officer now legitimately elected Indonesian leader, he could see an opening to dialogue with Myanmar's military government, an approach that would run counter to recent Indonesian efforts to sideline the State Administrative Council of the junta and to engage pro-democracy forces. During Indonesia's 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship, Indonesia attempted to deal with the Myanmar crisis by diplomacy without a megaphone but ultimately failed to move the needle.

Generally speaking, a key variable is Prabowo's temperament and how he might make decisions. Despite transforming his public image over decades, from special forces commander to cuddly grandfatherhis character is legendary and it is widely considered unpredictable. With a direct conflict with China in the South China Sea, this dynamic will be one to watch.

Meghan Sullivan is a program assistant in USIP's Southeast Asia and Pacific Islands Program.