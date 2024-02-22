Liz Truss, the former British prime minister, made another bid for political relevance by addressing a far-right conference in the United States, denouncing Joe Biden, transgender rights and a so-called deep state run from the left.

Truss was greeted with soft applause and dozens of empty seats when she took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor in Maryland. CPAC bills itself as the world's largest and most influential gathering of conservatives, but is now widely seen as a glorified Donald Trump campaign rally, attracting speakers only from the populist right of the Republican Party.

The Conservatives are now operating in a hostile environment and we essentially need a more powerful bazooka to be able to deliver on their promises, Truss said in a 15-minute speech titled Taking Back Our Parties. We must question the institutions themselves. We must question the system itself, and we must be prepared to confront it as conservatives.

CPAC provides a safe space for Truss, away from the ridicule she faces in other arenas at home and abroad. Many Americans know that his 50-day premiership was won by a 60 pence ($0.70) head of iceberg lettuce in a competition run by a British newspaper with a webcam. When she arrived on CPAC on Wednesday, liberal commentator Molly Jong-Fast responded to X with four lettuce emojis.

The incentives are both commercial and ideological. Truss's public relations offensive in the United States coincided with the publication of his book Ten Years to Save the West. I wrote a book that's coming out very soon and you can pre-order it, she told CPAC in what critics might identify as the key line of the speech.

A giant ad for the book was displayed prominently at the conference venue, alongside an ad for a biography of Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host who recently conducted a sycophantic interview with the Russian autocrat Vladimir Poutine. Elsewhere on CPAC, a virtual pinball game featured photos from the January 6, 2021 insurrection, which many participants consider a heroic protest.

Truss' appearance here followed a series of far-right politicians and media figures who claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump, described Biden as the dried-up old husk of a former human being who could be replaced by Michelle Obama and called the transgender industry a monster.

Apparently at ease in such company, Truss insisted that Western values ​​were being undermined. Our history is being questioned, even our biology is being questioned, she said. Can you imagine? Can you imagine 10 years ago we would be talking about what a woman is or what a man is and we would have a serious argument about it. It's incredible.

And yet, every time the left wins, they push it even more. They take it even more to the extreme. Meanwhile, we saw President Biden asleep at the wheel of the White House. She also complained: “We have a new type of economy in the West. This is called wokenomics.

A screenshot taken from the Daily Star webcam of a wilted head of lettuce. Photography: Star of the day

Truss then presented a narrative modeled on that of Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist linked to global far-right nationalist movements, who at CPAC in 2017 called for the deconstruction of the administrative state . She argued that the left had infiltrated the deep state's public and private institutions and sabotaged its efforts to reduce taxes and the size of government.

I'm not saying I'm a perfect person or that I did everything exactly right, she said of her time as prime minister. But I have faced the most powerful pushback from the conservative policies that I have tried to implement from the usual suspects in the media, from the usual suspects in the corporate world and also from people who are supposed to run the government.

She added: Even the IMF [International Monetary Fund] intervened and even President Biden intervened to try my policies. Now, can you imagine being attacked on your economic policy by the inventor of Bidenomics? Talk about offensive.

Truss took office after winning a Conservative leadership race to replace Boris Johnson. His plan to boost economic growth with a mini-budget containing $US45 billion ($54 billion) in unfunded tax cuts, including an income tax cut for top earners, has triggered economic chaos. She resigned in October 2022, becoming the country's shortest-serving prime minister.

Truss then called on Republicans to win back the White House, Senate and House of Representatives, but did not explicitly endorse Trump, whose plans to drain the swamp coincided strongly with Truss's criticisms.

The ex-prime minister's speech at CPAC, which drew applause but not cheers from some speakers, follows her recent launch of the grassroots conservatism movement in London as she seeks to rehabilitate her image. Attendees welcomed her presence at a conference where Britain's first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, is still revered.

Harry Maynard, 71, of Tallahassee, Fla., said, “It’s great that she’s here. I'm sorry it only lasted six weeks. She was hijacked, just like Boris – Bo Johnson – whatever his name is.

Emmett Geul, 19, a student and member of the Army National Guard in Ohio, was excited about Truss's appearance. “I feel like London and England as a whole need to take a more conservative path,” he said. I know there is an ongoing housing crisis; the cost of living is increasing. But I just feel like if we have strong conservative voices all over the world, things are often gentler. We do not get involved in wars.

Geul agreed with Truss's criticism of the deep state. That's a lot of nepotism. They often look out for each other and have their own best interests at heart. They often do not care about the interests of the people who ultimately got them elected.

Katelyn Meeks, a 21-year-old student, said Truss had been unfairly treated in Britain: It's really hard to take on the bureaucracy of the deep state when you're fighting something you don't know, which is known or unknown. You never know your next step, your next plan, or your next move.

A poll by market research firm Savanta shows Truss remains one of the least popular frontline politicians in Britain. His favorability figures are -54%, behind Boris Johnson at -25% and Rishi Sunak at -27%, according to his survey.

This year's list of speakers on CPAC's main stage includes Trump, former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Argentina's President Javier Milei, a libertarian nicknamed The Fool and the Wig. In recent years, the conference has heard from strongmen Viktor Orbn of Hungary and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.