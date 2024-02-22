Econography Chinese exports have replaced the EU as the lifeline of the Russian economy By

Niels Graham

Two years after Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Russia's foreign trade relations have stabilized. After a drastic collapse of more than 50% in imports immediately after the attack, Russian imports appear to have returned to their 2019 average. Integral to this recovery is the boom in trade relations between Moscow and Beijing. While Chinese exports to the rest of the world have increased by 29% since 2021, Chinese exports to Russia have increased by more than 121% over the same period. Beijing is now a key supplier of industrial and consumer goods, helping Moscow keep its domestic economy afloat while continuing the war effort in the face of punitive economic measures from the G7.

Immediately after the invasion, a combination of G7 sanctions and export controls, as well as widespread moral indignation, caused Western exports to fall by around 63% from their pre-COVID-19 average in 2019. Although G7 exports to Russia saw a slight recovery in the second half of 2022, they have since fallen to new lows. In the final months of 2023, G7 exports to Russia were valued at just 28% of their 2019 average. But since then, Moscow has managed to substitute its long-standing trade relations with the G7, and especially with the EU, to China. Today, China exports more to Russia than the entire European Union (EU), Russia's former trading partner, did before COVID-19.

However, the EU and the G7 coalition as a whole will continue to send Russia approximately $3.2 billion in goods per month in 2023. What are they still selling to Russia? And what products does Beijing manufacture and trade with Russia that has made it Moscow's most important trading partner ever since?

What is the G7 still trading with Russia?

Over the past two years, a coalition of countries, dominated and led by the G7, has implemented the largest sanctions and export control regime ever imposed on a major economy. This has severely restricted, and in some cases halted, the export of a range of goods to Russia, including aviation and space equipment, raw materials and some industrial machinery.

In addition to suspending trade in explicitly controlled items, more than 1,000 companies have voluntarily restricted their operations in Russia or their engagement with Russian businesses and consumers beyond minimum legal requirements. The combined impact of this has been a sharp fall in trade between Russia and the West, with exports falling from around $9.3 billion per month in 2019 to $3.2 billion per month in 2023. .

While total G7 exports to Russia fell by around 65% in the first eleven months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2019, some categories of goods were more affected than others. In line with officially controlled categories of goods, the hardest hit export categories were transport goods such as aircraft and spacecraft, down 99.6 percent, boats down 99.4 percent and cars down 83 percent; raw materials such as iron and steel fell 92 percent; chemicals such as dyes and paints fell 93.3 percent; electrical and electronic machines 90 percent; and rubber down 87 percent. (For a complete overview, see the table.)

Most of the least affected goods were food and pharmaceuticals, two categories that are exempt sanctions or export controls to avoid causing humanitarian crises. Total exports of food and animal products from the G7 still fell by around 15 percent between 2019 and 2023, although pharmaceutical exports remain the same as in 2019. The EU has suffered the full brunt of these trade restrictions. Although the United States saw a larger decline in the value of its exports, falling 90% from $484 million per month in 2019 to $48 million per month in 2023, the absolute effects have been relatively benign for an economy that, in 2019, exported $212 billion per month. On the other hand, for many EU member states such as Latvia and Lithuania, Russia remains an important export market. In 2019, EU exports accounted for 85% of total G7 exports to Russia, or around $7.7 billion per month. By 2023, the EU's monthly exports had fallen by almost $5 billion, to $2.9 billion per month. This illustrates the disproportionate economic impact The war in Ukraine impacted European countries in relation to the G7 as a whole. This also explains the EU's resistance to additional G7 trade restrictions, such as efforts last year modify the current regime of sector-by-sector controls towards a complete ban on exports with only a few exemptions.

What does it now export to Russia?

As Russia's import relations have stabilized throughout 2023, it has become increasingly clear that new Chinese exports to Russia have replaced lost EU imports. While EU exports fell by just under $5 billion per month between 2019 and 2023, Chinese exports increased by just over $5 billion per month, from 3.9 billion to $9 billion per month over the same period.

Western attention has rightly focused on China's booming exports of raw materials and finished industrial products. It's not surprising. Russia needs these products, like rubber, chemicals and plastics, to support its war economy. China has also become the largest exporter of machinery to Russia, with a nearly 129% increase in its exports in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019. However, Chinese exports have not not fully replaced lost Russian exports within the G7.

While Chinese machinery exports jumped by $1.9 billion per month in 2023, G7 exports fell by $2.1 billion per month compared to 2019. These are the most important goods for Russia's war effort, and the country was able to recover most (but not all) of what it lost. Based on data from Brugel's Russian Foreign Trade TrackerRussian imports of categories of goods subject to G7 controls are now around 75% of their 2019 average, meaning Russia is still unable to import key industrial and dual-use equipment from China and other partners alternative businesses.

But that's only part of the story. Nearly half of the goods shipped from China to Russia in 2023 are consumer goods, not industrial goods. Just as Russian factories now rely on Chinese inputs, Russian households are increasingly dependent on clothing, toys and even office equipment made in China. Many Russians were forced to abandon the Western fashion houses of Paris, London and Milan for suits from Shanghai and shoes from Fujian. They also now drive Chinese cars: Chinese vehicle exports are 900% higher in 2023 than in the same period in 2019.

Russia's overwhelming dependence on Chinese industrial and consumer imports increasingly suggests that the Russian-Chinese relationship is no longer an equal partnership. Instead, Russia is increasingly playing the role of a economic vassal in China. Moscow has no choice but to look to Beijing for its large economy, technological prowess and global influence. Although the relationship is certainly asymmetric in China's favor, Moscow represents a rare bright spot in Beijing's soured global trade relations. In 2023, Chinese exports fell by 5% compared to 2022. In contrast, Chinese exports to Russia increased by 46%. While China faces significant problems of domestic industrial overcapacity, hostile business environment from its traditional export markets such as the EU, and a return to export-oriented growthRussia provides a vital relief valve for absorbing Chinese goods, supporting Beijing's domestic economy.

Due to the importance of Moscow as an export market, as well as Beijing's own strategic interests As for the war in Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to give in to Western pressure to end its exports to Russia. Moreover, after two years of conflict, the G7 has implemented almost all sanctions and export controls against Russia that could achieve consensus within the group. As the final months of 2023 demonstrate, Russia's global trade relations are beginning to stabilize. Chinese imports will continue to increase, just as G7 imports will continue to decline, but not with the same intensity as during the first eighteen months of the conflict. As the war enters its third year, there is less and less to do on the import side of Russia's trade balance. Instead, the G7 will likely focus more on Moscow's ability to pay for its imports by focusing on the other half of Russia's trade balance and limiting its exports and exports. the payments he receives from them.

Niels Graham is associate director of the Atlantic Council's Geoeconomic Center, where he supports the center's work on the Chinese economy and U.S. economic policy.

At the intersection of economics, finance and foreign policy, the Center for Geoeconomics is a translation center whose goal is to help shape a better global economic future.

Further reading

Mon, Jan 23, 2023 Russian finance pivots towards the East Econography

By

Niels Graham From 2014 and accelerated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow launched a financial pivot towards China. Although it initially worked for both countries, economic tensions in China as well as the risk of over-reliance on Beijing could hamper its future success.

Image: Chinese President Xi Jinping greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as they attend the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative de la Route, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on October 18. , 2023. REUTERS/Edgar su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY