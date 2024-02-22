Trump is seriously considering leaving NATO

Erdogan would appeal to Trump as someone he could work with and I think Trump would accept that, said hawkish former White House ambassador John Bolton. Donald Trump's former national security adviser, who has become a fierce critic of the former president, expresses to Kathimerini his concerns about Trump's imminent return to power while saying the presidential candidate could have unpleasant surprises in store for the future of NATO.

Founder of the American Foundation for Security and Freedom, the veteran diplomat says Trump's attraction to authoritarian figures like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could disrupt the balance in the Eastern Mediterranean, while acknowledging policy mistakes US Foreign Minister in Ukraine, emphasizing that the military assistance provided to Ukraine was not done strategically.

Trump's recent threats to allow Russia to do whatever it wants to countries that don't pay for NATO have alarmed member states of the Transatlantic Alliance. Do you think Trump intends to withdraw from the Alliance and dismantle NATO?

I think Trump is very seriously considering withdrawing from NATO. I describe in my book The Room Where It Happened the scene at the NATO summit in Brussels in 2018, where he was about to withdraw and ultimately did not. But he has never changed his mind since. And these most recent comments, I think, are just another reflection in public that he feels very strongly about this for many reasons.

Obviously, these statements are very happy for the Russians and very discouraging for NATO members, given that Trump is the likely Republican nominee for president. However, we are still a year away and there is no guarantee that he will be elected. On the other hand, I don't think, frankly, that Europe is capable of defending itself without the United States being part of NATO. So those who think this is a big victory for the European Union should really think again.

In the scenario of a US withdrawal from NATO, what will this mean for the Euro-Atlantic security architecture and which countries will be most directly affected?

I think NATO would collapse without the US presence, because it would also involve the withdrawal of capabilities that are now part of NATO's command infrastructure in Brussels and elsewhere, the withdrawal of US forces and perhaps other measures, as well as less extensive information sharing. I think the country most immediately affected will be Ukraine, because Putin, if he sees Trump withdrawing from NATO, will know that time is on his side and that as NATO coherence begins to disintegrate, its position in Ukraine will strengthen.

Why do you think the Republican Party's response has been so lukewarm, almost non-existent?

I think many Republicans in Congress are intimidated by Trump and don't want him as an opponent in their re-election campaigns. I think that if there were a responsible Republican candidate, Republicans would almost unanimously support Ukraine.

Do you think Republicans would be willing, under a Trump presidency, to abandon their key foreign policy positions regarding Russia and China, or would there be internal backlash and moderation of Trump's policies?

I think the majority of Republicans reject many of these Trump policies. I don't think isolationism is controlling the party, but I do think the virus is on the loose and I think Trump is responsible. So it will be a debate within the party and, if he is elected, the kind of people he will put in his administration will be what we call yes-men and yes-women. These will be people who don't try to explain what is at stake here. There will be people who will simply carry out his orders.

Two years after the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, how do you see the war unfolding in the long term and what possible conditions will be put on the negotiating table to end the war?

I don't think NATO as a whole, and particularly the United States, approached this war strategically from the beginning and I don't think the United States did what it could have done before February 2022 to deter Russia. In fact, the president has repeatedly said that Russia cannot be deterred. So we don't know if it would have been possible, but we didn't really try very hard. In my opinion, since then, the military assistance provided to Ukraine has not been provided strategically. It was not deployed in the most advantageous way for a Ukrainian victory. It was deployed piecemeal and usually after lengthy debates about Abrams tanks or missiles or F-16s or whatever. The bottom line, then, is that the White House's repeated concerns about a broader war in Europe have led to the current battle lines and, basically, a stalemate.

After two years of conflict, I fear that Putin has now concluded that he must offer negotiations. He did this during the Tucker Carlson interview. I've been worried about this for a long time. I think now the time may be near. And from the Kremlin's point of view, they would say: let's establish a ceasefire along the existing lines of control on the battlefield and negotiate in Geneva or Vienna or wherever. And at this point, the risk is that the Lines of Control will become the new border between Russia and Ukraine, doubling the territory it held in 2014. And who knows how long the negotiations would take? So I think it's a very risky proposition for Ukraine if Putin follows through on what he said in the interview and actually takes a large-scale peace initiative.

Concerning the terms of ending the war, I am worried about the United States because we are in the middle of a very partisan electoral campaign. We have two wars, one in the Middle East and one in Ukraine. And I think President Biden would like to be able to put one of these wars on the back burner and Ukraine might be the easiest. Furthermore, I think many European governments would be eager to turn the page on the Ukraine conflict and return to the status quo with Russia. I think it would be a mistake on the part of Europe, a mistake on the part of the United States. But I think we should be concerned about it because it's a very realistic prospect.

Given that Trump has an attraction to authoritarian figures such as President Erdogan. What would a possible re-election of Trump mean for the Eastern Mediterranean and in particular for Greek-Turkish relations?

Well, that worries me a lot, because Trump's instinct, in almost all cases, is to avoid getting involved in foreign issues if he can. The history of the Greek-Turkish conflict within NATO and its effects on the Alliance and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean is not something Trump knows very well. So given what's happening in the Middle East right now, I think Trump would look for ways to try to moderate that and not really think about the strategic implications, especially if he simultaneously withdrew from NATO. Therefore, I would worry about the disappearance of the NATO framework and Erdogan's aspirations, which in reality can only be described as neo-Ottoman. [and] Not only in the Middle East, but perhaps also in Greece and the Balkans, problems and real instability lie ahead. And I think that's almost the inevitable consequence of the United States' withdrawal from NATO in Europe and the Middle East. In conclusion, I think Erdogan would appeal to Trump as someone he could work with and I think Trump would accept that. This is his behavior towards Erdogan.