Biden creates anti-Trump war chest





U.S. President Biden arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on December 20, 2023, as he departs for Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images

President Joe Biden's $140 million campaign war chest has been bolstered by a group of loyal advisers and fundraisers that some party strategists are calling a “dream team” to defeat the likely Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

The recent fundraising boom can be attributed primarily to five people: media executive and Biden campaign co-chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, former State Department official Rufus Gifford, campaign finance director Michael Pratt, longtime Biden adviser Jen O'Malley Dillon and Julie Chvez Rodriguez, the president's 2024 campaign manager.

“They've kind of been a fundraising dream team,” said Jim Messina, who served as campaign manager for former President Barack Obama for his successful 2012 re-election campaign.

Katzenberg spoke with donors to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and tried to recruit them to support Biden. “We are actively courting them,” he told CNBC in a recent interview.

“I've only done it with a handful of very high-end donors and I'll just say it's been well-received. No one has said 'leave us alone, we don't want to talk to you,'” Katzenberg said.

Haley insists she remains in the race, despite polls showing her on track to lose Saturday's Republican primary in her home state of South Carolina to Trump.

But Katzenberg pointed to Haley's support in places like New Hampshire, where she won 43% of the Republican primary vote, saying that suggests part of the Republican Party is ready to move on from Trump.

CNBC spoke with more than a half-dozen Biden advisers, party fundraisers and Democratic strategists for this article, several of whom were granted anonymity to share private conversations. They described how key players in a constellation of groups — Biden's campaign committee, joint fundraising committees, his main outside political action committee and the Democratic National Committee — raised $140 million to devote to the re-election of the president.

Their efforts have given Biden a significant advantage in the money race over Trump, whose political fundraising operations fund both his campaign and his lawyers in a host of civil and criminal cases.

The Trump campaign and allied political organizations began the year with a total of $65 million in cash on hand, according to Federal Election Commission records. This was after paying about $50 million to the former president's lawyers in 2023.

“President Trump's campaign is fueled by small donors across the country and from all walks of life,” Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said in a statement to CNBC. “We are more confident than ever that he will take back the White House in November.”

Brilliant parties

The Biden team's success in building its fundraising operation has become more evident over the past year, as a series of one-off private events have raised millions of dollars each.

Already this week, Biden's West Coast fundraising campaign has raised as much as $10 million between four different events for the Biden Victory Fund, according to a person with direct knowledge of the totals. The Biden Victory Fund raises money for the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and various state parties.

So far, three of these events have been hosted by entertainment executive Haim Saban, venture capitalist John Doerr and businessman Gordon Getty, respectively, according to the Biden campaign. Attorney Robert Klein, Danielle Guttman Klein and Steve Westly are co-hosting an event Thursday in Los Altos Hills, Calif., according to an invitation.

In December, Biden attended an event in Los Angeles at the home of former U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos and interior designer Michael Smith. Among the 400 people on the guest list were movie moguls Steven Spielberg and Peter Chernin, and the entertainment was a performance by musician Lenny Kravitz, according to the invitation and a person with direct knowledge of the event.

The evening ended up raising about $8.5 million for the Biden Victory Fund, this person said.

Building on that success, Pratt and a group of Biden advisers came up with the idea of ​​holding a major fundraiser in New York in March, featuring former Presidents Obama and Bill Clinton, these people said.

U.S. President Barack Obama (left), Vice President Joe Biden (center) and former President Bill Clinton talk before the start of a memorial service for U.S. Senator Robert Byrd July 2, 2010 at the U.S. Capitol. State of West Virginia in Charleston, West Virginia.

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

A personal approach

Individual outreach from influential figures like Katzenberg, Gifford and others also helped ease the feelings of former Biden donors, some of whom were reportedly “pissed off” by the lack of attention paid to them by the newly elected president and his team , following the 2020 elections.

Now those donors are coming back to help, according to people familiar with the matter. A Biden fundraiser said donors were coming back to the team after being invited to various private events at the White House. This fundraiser thanked Gifford, among other things, for helping to improve donor awareness.

However, it's not just Biden's draw that is bringing some of these donors back to his camp. The almost inevitable Republican nomination of Donald Trump is also at work here.

“We have no choice,” said a once-frustrated Biden fundraiser from Wall Street, who is helping the president again after reaching out to Gifford and Katzenberg. “We can’t let Trump win.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/22/biden-creates-anti-trump-war-chest.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos