China demands US end official contact with Taiwan following congressional visit





WASHINGTON– China responded harshly on Thursday to a U.S. congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan, demanding that the United States end all official contact with the self-ruled island. China opposes any form of official interaction between the US and Taiwanese authorities and rejects US interference in Taiwan's affairs in any form or under any pretext,” the ministry spokesperson said. of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning. She urged Washington to be aware of the extreme complexity and sensitivity of the question. Taiwan question. Mao spoke shortly after leaders of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party met with Taiwanese leaders during a high-profile trip aimed at showing U.S. support for the country's democratically elected government. 'island. The Congressional visit sparked a stronger reaction than usual. Beijing has long protested any official interaction between the United States and Taiwan, but is particularly unhappy with the House Select Committee, formed in 2023 and known for its hawkish views toward China's ruling party. However, the visit is unlikely to trigger major military actions like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in the summer of 2022. Beijing and Washington are seeking to stabilize their troubled relations following a meeting in November between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. . The congressional visit coincided with the U.S. State Department's announcement of a $75 million arms sale to Taiwan. The sale is relatively minor in size and does not include any weapons. Instead, it covers communications and global positioning systems and associated technology. Mao criticized the sale as undermining China's sovereignty and security interests and harming Sino-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The United States is required under a 1979 law to provide Taiwan with enough military hardware and technology to deter invasion, and its arms sales to Taiwan have historically drawn strong opposition from the United States. Beijing, which considers the island to be part of Chinese territory and promises to seize it. by force if necessary. Taiwan is also part of the $95 billion aid package that passed the Senate this month but is stalled in the House. That program, focused on Ukraine and Israel, included $1.9 billion to replenish U.S. weapons supplied to Taiwan. Another $3.3 billion would go toward building more U.S.-made submarines to support a security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom. In Taiwan, Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican chairman of the select committee, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, ranking Democratic member, suggested ways to speed up the delivery of military weapons to Taiwan, including joint production of some weapons which do not need intellectual property. transfer, according to a report from the Central News Agency, the island's main communications service. The delegation met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as well as President-elect Lai Ching-te. Lai, who won a three-way race in January and will take office in May. Today we came as Democrats and Republicans to show our bipartisan support for this partnership which, thanks to your leadership, is, I believe, stronger and stronger than ever, Gallagher said during the meeting with Tsai . ___ AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

