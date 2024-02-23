Truss says the world needs a Republican in the White House but doesn't mention Trump

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

The world needs the return of a Republican to the White House, Liz Truss said at a right-wing conference in the United States, without directly supporting Donald Trump.

In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington DC, the former prime minister said having conservatives in power was the only way to save the West from opponents such as Russia, Iran and China.

Ms. Truss said: Of course we need a Republican back in the White House. By the way, it's not just America that desperately needs it, we desperately need it throughout the free world, because you are the leaders of the free world whether you like it or not.

She added: We need Republicans ready to fight. We need Republicans who will not cave in to the establishment.

We need Republicans willing to take on these difficult tasks, even if it is unpopular, even if they are criticized, even if they are not invited to any dinners.

But Ms. Truss did not endorse Republican frontrunner and CPAC favorite Mr. Trump by name.

His speech came a month after his Downing Street predecessor, Boris Johnson, used his Daily Mail column to support the former president, who continues to claim the 2020 election was stolen from him, faces multiple criminal charges and suggested he would be willing to do so. let Vladimir Putin attack NATO countries.

In her 15-minute speech at Cpac, Ms. Truss also took aim at chino conservatives in name only, saying: These are the people who think I want to be popular, I don't want to upset people, I don't want to look like a mean person, I want to go to nice dinners in London or Washington DC, I want my friends to like me, I don't want to cause trouble.

Conservatives are now operating in a now hostile environment and we basically need a bigger bazooka. Liz Truss

What these people do is compromise, triangulate, and lose the argument.

Ms Truss also reiterated arguments she had made previously, saying an administrative state and left-wing interests had undermined her policies at Downing Street.

She said: The Conservatives are now operating in a now hostile environment and we basically need a bigger bazooka.

Interviewed by former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon after her speech, Ms Truss said she was ready to work with Nigel Farage to change the Conservative Party.

She said: I will work with anyone who will make our country successful, I will work with anyone.

And Nigel, I did an interview with him today, I would like him to become a member of the Conservative Party and help turn our country around.

She also suggested that Mr Bannon, who is facing fraud charges in New York, could come to Britain and sort out the problem in Britain, to which he joked that he could be banned from the United Kingdom.

In response to Ms Truss's speech, the Liberal Democrats reiterated calls for the €115,000 allowance given to former prime ministers to help them run their private offices to be scrapped.

Deputy party leader Daisy Cooper said: This Conservative Party love of right-wing American politics is like watching a slow-moving car crash.

These strange conspiracy theories put forward by Truss and his cabal should have no place in British politics. Blue Wall voters will be far from this nonsense.

Mr Trump and Reform UK founder Mr Farage are due to address Cpac on Friday.