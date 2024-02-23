Biden targets Trump over IVF decision, as GOP struggles





Tonight, Donald Trump will come face to face with the horrible reality he created: speaking in a state that has completely banned abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest, said Kevin Munoz, spokesman of the Biden campaign, in a press release.

After the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, a decision for which Trump took credit, Tennessee banned nearly all abortions, allowing the procedure only when the woman's life is in danger.

Next door in Alabama, Munoz continued, couples who have trouble getting pregnant are cruelly denied the right to start a family.

Munoz's comments reflect the emerging belief among many Democrats that Republicans who are already paying an electoral price for overturning Roe v. Wade will be even more affected by Alabama's decision. A third clinic in the state opted to suspend IVF treatment on Thursday, citing legal concerns.

The consequences of these shutdowns were quickly felt in states across the country. Several Republican governors tried to avoid directly addressing the Alabama court's decision on the merits while defending IVF as a procedure during POLITICO Governors' Summit interviews Thursday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee told POLITICO he wasn't aware of all the details of Alabama's decision, but was generally supportive of IVF. His position was echoed by Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, who was reluctant to comment on the court's ruling but said he also supported fertility treatment.

There are a lot of people in this country who wouldn't have children without it, Kemp told POLITICO. Georgia's governor also signed a law banning abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Trump, for his part, has so far remained silent on the Alabama decision and on access to IVF, which remains popular among Americans, even those who consider themselves anti-abortion. A spokesperson for the former president did not respond to a request for comment on his position on the Alabama decision or on access to IVF treatments.

One of Trump's most high-profile campaign surrogates, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), appeared uncomfortable with a question about IVF Thursday as he spoke to reporters before a polling place in Hanahan, South Carolina. The South Carolina Republican, who is among Trump's possible picks for vice president, evaded a question about the decision, particularly whether he thought the embryos were children.

Well, I haven't looked into it, Scott said after casting his vote in Hanahan.

Nikki Haley, Trump's last major opponent in the primary, initially said she agreed with the Alabama court that embryos are babies. But she later said she didn't necessarily support the court's decision.

During the primary, Trump tried to portray himself as having a more moderate approach to abortion. Throughout the presidential primary, he said he opposed state abortion regulations and criticized states that had passed six-week abortion bans. But he also took credit for naming the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.

In his statement, Munoz said Trump was prepared to ban abortion nationwide if he was allowed to return to office. The Biden campaign also sought to tie Trump's plans for a second term to policy proposals from the Heritage Foundations Project 2025. That project called for heavy restrictions on reproductive rights, although the Trump campaign warned that it would not was not representative of his program.

Biden issued his own response Thursday afternoon, saying the disregard for women's ability to make these decisions for themselves and their families is outrageous and unacceptable.

Make no mistake, Biden continued, this is a direct result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

