An NGO supported by Turkish intelligence services organizes a new flotilla to Gaza by the end of March

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Blent Yldrm, president of the Foundation for Human Rights, Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (HH), a Turkish charity linked to radical jihadist groups, has unveiled new plans for organizing a fleet of ships aimed at breaking the Israeli naval blockade on Gaza. . Speaking at an event in Istanbul on February 17, Yldrm revealed that the flotilla is expected to set sail by the end of March, with simultaneous departures expected from several countries in Europe.

During his speech, Yldrm urged attendees to donate towards the purchase of ships, saying: “The time for speeches is over. The time for good intentions is over. Now we are going to Jerusalem and Gaza, to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“We will test the Egyptian and Gazan entry points from the sea. Israel had already carried out a raid on the Mavi Marmara. This time, they won't be able to do anything. Even if they do, so what? We will become martyrs and let those who want to come, and those who do not want to, let them show their support,” Yldrm added.

The new flotilla is organized in coordination with various NGOs from Canada, Malaysia, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, the United States, Australia and New Zealand. The ships are expected to depart simultaneously from the Mediterranean and Turkey, Nordic Monitor has learned.

Yldrm, along with NGO partners under the banner of the International Freedom Flotilla Coalition, convened a press conference on February 10 during which it not only highlighted Israel's actions, but also called on attention to Egypt's role in imposing barriers in Gaza.

Last month, during a speech at a gathering of the Union of Muslim Scholars in Qatar, Yldrm urged individuals to take proactive measures, including gathering at the Egypt-Israel border to demand the opening of the Rafah border crossing and, if necessary, to prepare to pay the ultimate price. Calling for increased pressure on Egypt, Yldrm criticized the silence of the Islamic world in order to avoid antagonizing Egypt, stressing that Egypt should feel responsible for its actions.

Yldrm also mentioned their intention to attempt to break the embargo by air, although it did not share specific details on how they planned to do so.

As relations between Turkey and Egypt improve after a period of prolonged crisis, particularly given the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Egypt on February 14, it is very unlikely that Erdogan welcomes any action by Turkish intelligence services. -related to HH which could potentially anger Egypt.

In 2010, the Mavi Marmara flotilla, organized by the IHH to deliver aid to Gaza, was intercepted by the Israeli navy, resulting in the deaths of nine Turkish and one Turkish pro-Palestinian activists. -American. This incident not only led to a diplomatic crisis, but was also widely exploited by then-prime minister Erdogan as a useful political tool during national rallies.

Yldrm previously claimed that volunteers from various countries would go to fight alongside Israel. He had threatened to launch his own movement of volunteer soldiers against Israel in response to the conflict sparked by Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

During a press conference at HH headquarters on October 13, Yldrm claimed that the Palestinian territories had been under occupation for 75 years, calling into question the legitimacy of the Israeli presence in the region. He said Hamas was not a terrorist organization but that Israel, which he described as an illegitimate creation of the Western world, was. Yldrm sent a message to Israel's supporters, saying that every Palestinian issue serves as a litmus test and that he urged the people of Europe and America to unite and take to the streets against what he calls the imperialist oppressors.

Expressing outrage over reports that people from countries including Argentina and Peru had volunteered as soldiers for Israel, Yldrm warned: Know your place; if we trigger a movement of volunteer soldiers in response, we can drown you in one fell swoop. Did you think we would remain silent when women and children are killed?

On November 5, participants of the Palestinian Freedom Convoy, led by IHH in support of Palestine, protested Israeli attacks on Palestine in front of Incirlik Air Base in Adana, which houses personnel from the US Air Force. During the demonstration, some demonstrators attempted to enter the base, prompting police intervention. Police responded by using pressurized water and tear gas to disperse people trying to reach the base.

The HH is a front charity and tool of the Turkish intelligence agency MT and is under investigation by the Turkish police. He was accused not only of trafficking weapons to Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists in Syria, but also of being involved in transporting wounded Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighters and fighters. 'Al-Qaeda by ambulance from Syria to Turkey.

The Erdogan government helped save the HH from legal problems in Turkey while mobilizing resources and diplomatic influence to support the HH in its global operations.

Nordic Monitor previously published a Turkish police intelligence report detailing how the Libyan jihadist group Ben Ali carried out illegal activities with the help of Vice President Hseyin Oru and his then coordinator for South Anatolia and from the East, Selahattin Ozer. According to the report, the Ben Ali group moved between Turkey and Syria to provide logistical support, purchase weapons and transport wounded fighters for al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist organizations in Syria.

Turkish police also investigated HH's links to Al-Qaeda, but President Erdogan closed the case in 2014. According to the investigation into Al-Qaeda cells in Turkey, Brahim En (37 years), a convicted al-Qaeda terrorist detained in Pakistan and transferred to Guantanamo, where he was held until 2005, he ran a recruitment program between Turkey and Syria and used the HH to conceal the terrorist network.

Thanks to his political cover with the government, he was saved from his legal troubles. He was arrested in January 2014 and charged in October of that year, but released at the first hearing of the trial in October. The Turkish police officers were subsequently fired and the investigation was suppressed.

The HH had also been reported by Russia as an organization smuggling weapons to jihadist groups in Syria, according to intelligence documents submitted to the UN Security Council on February 10, 2016. The Russian documents even provided the license plate numbers of trucks sent by the UN. HH loaded with weapons and supplies for al-Qaeda-affiliated groups, including the Nusra Front.

Leaked emails from Berat Albayrak, President Erdogan's son-in-law and former Minister of Finance and Treasury, also implicated the HH in arming Libyan factions. Secret document found in leaked emails tells how owner of bankrupt shipping and container company sought compensation from Turkish government for damage to his ship while transporting weapons between Libyan ports on orders from Turkish authorities in 2011. The document revealed full details of a Turkish government-approved arms shipment to rebels aboard a ship rented by the HH.