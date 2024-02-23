UK, EU agree to cooperate on tackling illegal immigration as post-Brexit relations ease further





LONDON — Britain and its former European Union partners have reached an agreement to cooperate more in the fight against illegal immigration, the latest sign of a thaw in relations between the two sides after Brexit. The British government said in a statement on Friday that British border agencies and Frontex, the European border and coast guard agency, will be able to access each other's intelligence to secure borders and fight organized crime linked to 'immigration. There will also be joint training, deployment of personnel from one side to the other and collaboration on research and development on new technologies. The deal, which will be signed later in London, does not include any bilateral agreement on return, meaning neither side will be obliged to accept asylum seekers under burden-sharing arrangements agreed between the 27 EU Member States. Organized immigration crime and migrant smuggling are global challenges that require shared solutions and ambitions,” said UK Home Secretary James Cleverly. Our historic working agreement between the UK and Frontex is another crucial step in tackling illegal immigration, securing our borders and stopping the boats, he added. Relations between the two sides on a number of issues have improved in recent months, after being strained during the protracted divorce negotiations that followed Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU. The split became final in early 2021 with agreement on a simple trade and cooperation deal, but relations have become even more difficult under the leadership of the strongly pro-Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Rishi Sunak, the current prime minister who took office in October 2022, has worked quietly to improve the UK's relations with its European neighbors, even as trade frictions and deep-rooted mistrust persist. Last year, for example, he agreed for Britain to join the $100 billion Horizon Europe science-sharing program. Sunak has made reducing illegal immigration one of the main pillars of his leadership. More than 29,000 people arrived in the UK on small boats in 2023, after making an often perilous journey across the English Channel. Although this figure was down from 46,000 the previous year, Sunak promised to stop the boats, exposing him to accusations that he had failed to reach one of his main objectives before this year's general elections, the date of which he will decide. Opinion polls show Sunak's Conservatives trailing far behind the main opposition Labor Party and losing support to a new far-right political party, which focuses on immigration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/uk-eu-agree-cooperate-tackling-illegal-immigration-post-107465699 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos