Does Xi Jinping want the West to spy? China opens bases at the pole. Experts don't believe in scientific goals | News from around the world





China opened the Qinling station at the South Pole in early February. This has raised concerns about potential security risks and the potential for dual use. “Experts are sounding the alarm and fear that Xi Jinping wants to spy on the West from there,” describes the German. “Picture”. See the video

Marcin Kowalczyk: China, despite being an economic power, is treated like the poorest countries China opens station in Antarctica. “Knowledge expansion” or espionage? China's Foreign Ministry says the station is intended to “expand humanity's knowledge of Antarctica.” “While Chinese state media describes Qinling Station as dedicated to scientific research, analysts point to its strategic location near the US McMurdo Station. This has raised concerns about possible intelligence activities. Brian Hart of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies “Although the station is primarily used for scientific purposes, some capabilities can be used for military or intelligence purposes, which is consistent with the broader strategic objectives of China,” the statement said. Voice of Europe. “Bild” notes that the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in April last year that the station and its equipment “can be used to intercept satellite communications of other countries.” Qinling Station is located on Inexpressible Island near the Ross Sea. The station has an area of ​​5,244 square meters. Media: President Andrzej Duda will fly to China Separately, on Wednesday, Polish radio reported that President Andrzej Duda was planning a visit to China in June. This term is mentioned both unofficially and in official negotiations between Warsaw and Beijing. As the radio station heard, a major multi-day visit to the Middle Kingdom is being prepared. The Polish president will be accompanied by deputies rust. – The agenda of this visit is extensive – said the radio source. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and the People's Republic of China. Foreign Minister Radosaw Sikorski recalled that Poland was one of the first countries to recognize and establish relations with the People's Republic of China during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday. The two politicians spoke on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. – We hope that the president will be able to visit China, in accordance with the invitation he received. I understand that June would be a possible date, Sikorski said in a recording published by Chinese broadcaster CCTV. This is not Andrzej Duda's first visit to the Middle Kingdom. The last time the Polish president was in Beijing was in 2022, where he met with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Winter Olympics. Previously, the president visited China in late 2015, and six months later the Chinese leader visited Poland. Then, Presidents Duda and Xi signed a declaration establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership between Poland and China.

