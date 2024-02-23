KPU insists on using Sirekap – Politics





The General Election Commission (KPU) has insisted on continuing with its vote-counting platform, despite strong resistance to its perceived shortcomings, which losing camps in the presidential race say are responsible for the vote-counting process voice is subject to fraud. The Sirekap app, a new addition to the general election, was initially proposed by the KPU to allow the public to follow the tabulation process before the election body announces the official winners no later than March 20. The candidacy, however, sparked controversy after people complained on social media about irregularities in vote counting data on Sirekap, and the camps of presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo claimed to have found figures allegedly inflated votes for presumed winner Prabowo Subianto. This led to accusations from both camps that Sirekap was designed to favor Prabowo, widely seen as the preferred successor to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who ran alongside the president's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. This also prompted the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) to recommend on Sunday that the KPU stop publishing vote counts on Sirekap to avoid further public order disturbances. Most recently, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which supported Ganjar, sent a letter to the KPU demanding that the polling agency stop using Sirekap and return strictly to manual means of counting votes, and called for a forensic examination. audit of the request. Each Wednesday Stay informed with the latest news and developments regarding Indonesia's highly anticipated 2024 general elections. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters But the KPU insisted on continuing with Sirekap, with Commissioner Idham Holik saying, according to several media outlets, that the app “can still be viewed by the public” and that official results would still be based on the KPU's manual tabulation, rather than on the vote count displayed on Sirekap.

