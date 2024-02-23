Truss says the world needs a Republican in the White House but doesn't mention Trump





The world “needs the return of a Republican to the White House”, declared Liz Truss during a right-wing conference in the United States, without directly supporting Donald Trump. In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington DC, the former prime minister said having conservatives in power was the only way to “save the West” from opponents such as Russia, Iran and China. Ms. Truss said: “Of course we need a Republican back in the White House. Besides, it’s not just America that desperately needs it, we desperately need it throughout the free world, because you are the leaders of the free world, whether you like it or not.” She added: “We need Republicans ready to fight. We need Republicans who will not cave in to the establishment. “We need Republicans willing to take on these difficult tasks, even if it's unpopular, even if they're criticized, even if they're not invited to any dinners.” But Ms. Truss did not endorse Republican frontrunner and CPAC favorite Mr. Trump by name. His speech came a month after his Downing Street predecessor, Boris Johnson, used his Daily Mail column to support the former president, who continues to claim the 2020 election was stolen from him, faces multiple criminal charges and suggested he would be willing to do so. let Vladimir Putin attack NATO countries. In her 15-minute Cpac speech, Ms Truss also took aim at “Chinos” – conservatives in name only – saying: “These are the people who think 'I want to be popular, I don't want to upset people, I don't want to look like a mean person, I want to go to nice dinners in London or Washington DC, I want my friends to like me, I don't want to cause trouble. “What these people do is they compromise, they triangulate and they lose the argument. » Ms Truss also reiterated arguments she had made previously, saying an “administrative state” and left-wing interests had undermined her policies in Downing Street. She said: “The Conservatives are now operating in a now hostile environment and we basically need a bigger bazooka. » In response to Ms Truss's speech, the Liberal Democrats reiterated calls for the £115,000 allowance given to former prime ministers to help them run their private offices to be scrapped. Deputy party leader Daisy Cooper said: “This Conservative Party love of right-wing American politics is like watching a slow-moving car crash. “These strange conspiracy theories put forward by Truss and his cabal should have no place in British politics. The Blue Wall voters will be far from this nonsense.” Mr Trump and Reform UK founder Nigel Farage are due to address Cpac on Friday.

