Prison sentence requested against famous Turkish lawyer Altun for remark on Sharia law





English wall The Beykoz General Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul has requested up to three years of imprisonment against the famous lawyer Feyza Altun, accused of “incitement to hatred and hostility” for having declared “f**k sharia” in a post on social media. On February 20, the same office objected to Altun's release one day after his detention. On February 19, Altun was detained for a day as part of an investigation by the Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office, accused of “inciting hatred and hostility” for saying “F**k the Sharia”. Some social media users targeted Altun for “insulting Sharia law” in a post shared on X on February 18, in which she said, “F**k Sharia law,” in response to another user. Altun deleted the post after facing backlash from Islamists and pro-government figures. The Beykoz General Prosecutor's Office then prepared an indictment in the case, demanding a prison term of one to three years' imprisonment for Altun, the official Anadolu Agency reported on February 22. In her testimony, Altun said she was not targeting any religion or belief, but rather “a political regime.” The indictment included a definition of “Sharia” from the Turkish Language Association, which was “Islamic law based on verses from the Quran and the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad.” The indictment also included a report from the Istanbul Police Anti-Cybercrime Directorate, according to which “thousands of users reacted intensely” to Altun's post “to what they perceived as a serious attack on their religious values.” “In this regard, there is a clear and imminent danger to public safety,” he says. The indictment adds that Altun “committed the offense charged against him by publicly inciting a section of the public with different religious characteristics to hatred and hostility against the other party.” After the backlash, Altun said: “For me, what you call sharia is the Taliban mentality that stones women in the streets. » Altun's detention has once again stoked discussions about the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) efforts to Islamize the country and society. This month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commented on criticism of Sharia law, saying that “hostility against Sharia law is hostility against Islam.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duvarenglish.com/jail-sentence-sought-for-famous-turkish-lawyer-altun-over-sharia-remark-news-63886 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos