Reviews | Donald Trump sneakers captivate you





They always say that to understand a man, you have to walk a mile in his shoes. Well, here's Donald Trump arriving at a tennis shoe trade show with 1,000 pairs of them. As soon as you saw that the former president was running the scam at Sneaker Con Philadelphia, you knew you couldn't pass up this opportunity.

You take the Trump sneakers out of their shoebox with the gold tissue paper and the huge TRUMP on top. They're just as garish up close, if not more so, as a button in high definition. They include oversized red zones and were confusingly designed, much like North Carolina's current legislative map. Looks like a Lower Midas tripped over a pair of Yeezys.

You put them on. You expected to immediately feel different in your Trump sneakers. Maybe you could hear the birds talking, and the things they would say would be overwhelmingly positive about Donald Trump. Perhaps you would feel a bone spur protruding from your foot.

But so far, nothing. My family members would do a better job running the Republican National Committee than those currently in charge, you suddenly say. But it's a common thing to think about. You want a milkshake, but that's also normal.

Alexandra Petri

Let's commit a crime, you say to no one in particular. When are these damn shoes going to come into play?

You ask for a photo of Mar-a-Lago, and when you see it, you feel tears welling up in your eyes. Nothing has ever looked so good or worth so much money. You can't even put it into dollars. It would be like trying to put a price on Jupiter or the sun! You forgot Tiffany Trump exists.

You look around at your associates. Before, if you had to describe them, you would say salty, but now you would say the opposite. Was Rudy Giuliani there when you put on the shoes? He looks worse and says you owe him millions of dollars.

Oddly, the number of people in the room seems to have been reduced by half. Could this be true? You count again. No it is true. There are your friends, and there are also women, who are something different and less than people. Shoes, you tell them, pointing to them. Women love shoes!

Before they respond (have their voices always been this irritating?), you feel someone tugging at your sleeve. He is extremely unsavory and has a big portfolio full of ideas, much of which involves putting immigrants in camps and deploying troops to states that disagree.

You take a look at your bank accounts to see if people are sending you money. People should send you money, just because you are yourself and also because the government is trying to persecute you. (The government says the laws apply to you just like they apply to other people, the worst form of persecution you can think of).

Put them off! a friend calls you, seemingly thousands of miles away. Before you even start working?

That's when your phone starts ringing. You are charged, the caller said. Your net worth, which fluctuates based on how you feel on any given day, suddenly plummets. Is it possible, you briefly ask, that you are confusing net worth and self-esteem?

Everything will be fine, you hear yourself saying, because I'm worth millions or I was, until you put me down like that.

The indictments begin to roll in, one after the other. It must be the shoes! You don't remember being charged all the time before the shoes.

You try to take off the shoes, but they don't come off. You struggle, pushing and pulling at the laces, but they get tighter and tighter. You filter and filter, then burst! The laces fly away.

Turns out these aren't built well.

Your feet emerge. They are sweaty. You're panting. You are looking for your partners. You're looking for the man with the file. You check your phone for calls. Nothing.

Am I being indicted? you ask. Very often, for various offenses?

What? your friend said. She looks worried. Do you agree?

No, you say. Absolutely not.

But once you get home, you can't bring yourself to throw the shoes away. You will simply hide them in a safe place, in a place where prying eyes will never see them and where the public will not come to any harm.

The beautiful Mar-a-Lago, you think, in perhaps one of its beautiful bathrooms?

And then you realize it's too late and you've already gone a mile too far.

