China's 'friendship envoys' to return to US zoo as Beijing revives panda diplomacy

China has reached a deal to send new pandas to the United States, following a promise made by Chinese President Xi Jinping last November.

The China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) reached an agreement with the San Diego Zoo in the United States and the Madrid Zoo in Spain for “a new round of international cooperation on panda conservation” based on previous cooperation and interest in protecting endangered species, according to its official WeChat account.

Similar talks were also underway with the National Zoo in Washington and a zoo in Austria, the CWCA added.

He also said the U.S.-China agreement includes increased efforts to monitor and assess animal health, on-site inspections and assessments, sharing of resources and knowledge, increased awareness of ecology and promote friendship between China and other countries.

The deal came months after a dinner Xi spoke to U.S. business leaders in San Francisco in November, during which he called the country's panda “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American people “, adding that Beijing was ready to continue the loan program with the United States.

Zoo Atlanta is the only U.S. facility still housing pandas, but the program will expire at the end of this year and the four pandas are expected to be returned to China, the zoo announced last year.

Beijing has loaned pandas to the United States and other countries for decades as a gesture of friendship, known as “panda diplomacy” to soften its image on the world stage and strengthen its ties with other countries.

In 1972, Ling Ling and Xing Xing (Hsing Hsing) were sent to the United States after the historic meeting between President Richard Nixon and Mao Zedong that paved the way for the normalization of relations.

The United States, Austria, Spain and other countries were the first to cooperate with China in the field of giant panda protection, the CWCA said. Thanks to these efforts, 28 cubs were successfully raised.

While giant pandas remain popular attractions in zoos around the world, several animals in the United States have been repatriated amid growing tensions in recent years.

The San Diego Zoo handed down its charges in 2019, and another left Memphis last year.

The last three giant pandas present in Washington were repatriated to China in November. The trio – Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their three-year-old cub Xiao Qi Ji – were sent to Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, home to most of the country's giant pandas.

On Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that since the 1990s, China has carried out giant panda conservation cooperation with 26 institutions in 20 countries, leading to improvements in research. on the conservation of the giant panda, international cooperation in the protection of endangered animals and the strengthening of friendships. between China and other countries.

“We look forward to a new round of international cooperation on giant panda protection with relevant countries, which will further expand scientific research results on the protection of giant pandas and other endangered species, and promote ties and friendship between people,” she said. .

