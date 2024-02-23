Mary Trump comments on Donald Trump's net worth





Donald Trump's ex-niece has once again lashed out at her uncle, this time over his ability to pay the huge fine ordered by a New York court last week.

Writing in an edition of his newsletter “The Good in Us” distributed to subscribers Wednesday, the former president's niece, Mary Trump, said her uncle was a “loser” obsessed with his net worth and said that he might not have enough to cover expenses. sentence stemming from his civil fraud trial in New York.

Trump and his real estate agency were found to have misrepresented the company's assets in order to obtain favorable loans and interest rates. New York Attorney General Letitia James has since said she will seek to seize his assets, including his 40 Wall Street skyscraper, if he fails to pay the $354.8 million civil fraud penalty. of dollars. “If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets,” she told ABC News on Tuesday.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing. In total, he owes $453.5 million due to the court's assessment of $98.6 million in prejudgment interest. His lawyer, Alina Habba, who called the trial a “witch hunt,” said the decision would be appealed. Newsweek reached out to Trump through the contact form on his website for comment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News town hall February 20, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Referencing James' comments, Mary Trump said she had thrown “cold water” on any hope the former president might have of winning his appeal. She said her first problem was the overwhelming evidence based on “hard facts” that “clearly contains fraudulent assessments used by the defendants in their cases.”

Mary Trump then said that James had implied that her uncle did not have the funds to pay the huge sum, which she said was “enough on its own to make him angry.”

“Donald is obsessed with his net worth and he goes to great lengths to convince people that he is extremely wealthy. It's an important part of his identity,” she wrote. “The urgency with which he clings to the false idea that he is richer, more successful and more talented than he is serves to hide the truth – not just from us, but from himself – that he is simply a loser.”

She said her uncle has more than $400 million in cash, according to a CNN report, which would not cover the entire fine he owes.

Mary Trump said that because of the E. Jean Carroll case, in which he was ordered to pay $83.3 million for defamation, he could be at risk of being liquidated. “Considering that his debt is constantly increasing, because the interest is calculated daily, his chances of avoiding liquidation are seriously compromised,” she writes.

It's unclear whether the judge in the civil fraud trial will agree to delay the start of when Trump must pay the $355 million or post the cash bail to appeal.

Greg Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University in New York, previously said Letitia James would be able to “collect and sell” Trump's property to pay the judgment.

“The properties would likely be sold whether Trump liked it or not unless he could raise the cash to pay the judgment in full,” he said.

Germain added that Trump's business assets would not be exempt from the judgment.

“A judgment creditor can go after any assets it wants unless they are exempt from execution, and business assets are not exempt from execution. Usually, creditors go after first to the most liquid assets,” he said.



