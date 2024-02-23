Judicial crisis: Supreme Court decision ignored again after repeated contempt for appeal judges





The decisions of Turkey's highest court are systematically ignored both by the Supreme Court of Appeal and, increasingly, by local courts, thus worsening the judicial crisis in Turkey, the daily BirGn reported on Thursday. The latest episode concerns a local court's refusal to reconsider a journalist's conviction for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, despite a clear instruction from the Constitutional Court that a retrial was warranted. The country is going through a legal crisis triggered by the imprisonment of an opposition deputy, kept behind bars despite two decisions by the Constitutional Court in his favor. The Supreme Court of Appeal, which upheld the 18-year prison sentence handed down to lawmaker Can Atalay in a politically motivated trial, refused to act in accordance with the Constitutional Court's rulings and filed complaints criminal charges against the members of the highest court because of their decision, a first in Turkey's judicial history. Atalay was stripped of his parliamentary status last month, in defiance of successive rulings by the Constitutional Court. The most recent case in which a lower court ignored the Supreme Court's ruling occurred in the case of Turkish journalist Tlay Skn, who was accused of insulting the president over her social media posts in 2017 . On October 13, 2020, she was sentenced to one year in prison. Skn's lawyers appealed the verdict, arguing that it violated his freedom of expression. However, their appeal was rejected and an individual appeal was filed with the Constitutional Court. On March 29, 2023, the Constitutional Court ruled that Skn's right to freedom of expression had been violated by this conviction and ordered a retrial. The local court, however, rejected the retrial order, ignoring the Constitutional Court's decision. These refusals to comply with the decisions of the Constitutional Court are not isolated cases. In another case, an Istanbul labor court also chose to ignore the top court's decision. Zht Arslan, the outgoing chief justice of the Constitutional Court, recently highlighted the binding nature of the court's decisions during the inauguration ceremony of Ylmaz Akil, the newest member of the highest court. Mehmet Uum, one of President Erdoan's top advisors, challenged the interpretation that the Constitutional Court's decisions on individual petitions are binding under Article 153 of the Constitution, which emphasizes the binding nature of the decisions of the highest courts on all branches of government. Uum has called for a restructuring of the Constitutional Court to bring it in line with “national judicial standards”, criticizing it for what he perceives as “Western and neoliberal biases”. Erdoan said Tuesday he was pushing for constitutional reforms to resolve what he sees as conflicts within the justice system. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

