A Trump judge under surveillance





When Judge Aileen Cannon was given the task last spring of overseeing the prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents, she was already under fire.

Many legal analysts as well as Trump critics criticized her for issuing a ruling early in the investigation that was favorable to her but so legally questionable that an appeals court criticized her for overturning it.

Judge Cannon now faces a series of decisions that will further test her legal acumen and provide an indication of how she views the case and its famous main defendant.

The most important decision facing the judge, who was appointed to the federal bench by Trump at the end of his term, is when she will hold the trial. The start is currently scheduled for May 20, but it will certainly be delayed.

How much she delays and whether she delays the trial until after the election will indicate the extent to which she intends to pander to Trump's strategy of trying to pass the clock.

Trump is already scheduled to go on trial next month in New York on charges related to secret payments to a porn star, but the schedule for other proceedings against him is up in the air, including the federal case in which he is accused of conspiracy to reverse the case. the 2020 election and a case in Georgia state court on similar charges.

But there are also smaller decisions on Judge Cannon's plate that will serve to flesh out perspectives on his handling of the case.

One is whether she will allow Trump's lawyers to include in one of their public filings the names of nearly two dozen witnesses who could testify at trial. Prosecutors working for special prosecutor Jack Smith vehemently protested the move, saying it could expose witnesses to the same kind of threats and intimidation that others in the series of legal proceedings against Trump have faced. also been confronted.

The other ruling involves a highly unusual request by Trump's lawyers to view a secret government file detailing sensitive and classified documents that prosecutors say they have no right to see.

It seems increasingly likely that if Judge Cannon rules in favor of Trump on any of these issues, Smith's team could respond by requesting its first appeal since the indictment in the case was handed down in June. Prosecutors have already shown their frustration with the judge, accusing her in recent court papers of making a clear error after initially agreeing to let Trump's lawyers release the names of witnesses, a decision that it was quickly suspended after the government complained.

A difficult start

From the moment Judge Cannon was randomly assigned to the classified documents case, which she oversees at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., legal experts and others who closely monitor the procedure have viewed it, rightly or not, with a skeptical eye.

Even for the most experienced jurist, overseeing the criminal prosecution of a former president on explosive charges of illegally hoarding state secrets would have been a difficult task. And Judge Cannon, 43, came to the case with only three years on the bench and with little experience in conducting criminal trials, much less in one that will depend on the intricacies of federal law governing the use of classified documents and which will operate under global surveillance.

But Judge Cannon did himself a disservice by making a highly controversial decision early in the investigative phase of the case, well before an indictment was issued.

After the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club and Florida residence, for classified documents in August 2022, Judge Cannon appointed an independent arbitrator to determine whether any of the collected documents by the agents was privileged and had to be kept secret. in the hands of investigators.

Although this decision was not that unusual, a second decision she made at the same time was virtually unheard of: treating Trump with what appeared to be a special favor, she effectively froze the documents file in place until until the referee's work is completed. known as a special master, was complete.

The move flies in the face of the Justice Department's repeated assertions that in scrutinizing Trump it was only following the facts and the law, and it earned Judge Cannon a harsh rebuke from the federal appeals court in 'Atlanta which seats it. A three-judge panel of the court not only unanimously overturned its decision, but also made a point of saying that it appeared to have granted a special exception to Trump, in defiance of our nation's fundamental principle that our law applies to everyone.

It is perhaps worth noting at this point that Trump has spared Judge Cannon the relentless attacks he has directed against most of the jurists involved in his three other criminal cases and several of his civil trials.

In fact, Trump barely said a word about her on social media, on the campaign trail, or during his visit to the courthouse. It's a far cry from the verbal attacks he has launched against almost every other judge in his cases, whom he has repeatedly called corrupt and radical, a radical Obama hacker and a guy who hates Trump.

Judge Cannon is expected to resolve trial scheduling issues next Friday, when she scheduled a hearing in Fort Pierce to set a new date for the proceedings. She is waiting to receive a final round of court documents from Trump's legal team tomorrow before deciding how to deal with the witnesses.

As for the dispute over Trump's access to sealed government investigative documents, he was fully briefed and discussed with the defense and prosecution in separate court hearings. She could make a decision at any time.

Your questions

We ask readers what they would like to know about the Trump cases: the charges, the proceedings, the important players, or anything else. You can send us your question by filling out this form.

In the case of hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, what is the crime? Did Trump use money donated to his campaign? Camille Olcese, Lawrence, Kansas

Alan: Trump was charged with multiple counts of falsifying invoices, accounting entries and checks in business records in order to conceal the nature of payments passed from his personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to Stormy Daniels. Essentially, he was accused of using false documents to cover up his relationship with Daniels in an attempt to win the presidency. Prosecutors say this amounts to campaign finance violations.

Where is each criminal case?

Trump is at the center of at least four separate criminal investigations, both at the state and federal level, into matters related to his business and political career. Here's where each case currently stands.

