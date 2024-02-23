Haley's supporters think radically different things than Trump's. So where do they go next?





The Republican primaries shed light on how voters view the legitimacy of Joe Biden's election to the presidency in 2020. The attitudes revealed could shape the 2024 presidential race as well as the future of American democracy.

A recent poll suggests that people who voted for Trump are much more likely to believe that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president than voters of Trump's Republican rival, Nikki Haley. Iowa primary entry poll results found that 69% of voters who did not believe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election supported Trump. In contrast, 53% of Republican voters who believe Biden's presidency is legitimate supported Haley.

Ahead of the South Carolina primary on February 24, other polls suggest that 57% of Republican voters believe Biden's presidency is illegitimate, and 85% of those voters support Trump. About 70% of those who think Biden won the election fairly and equitably support Haley.

According to a recent national poll, 32% of Americans and 63% of Republicans continue to believe the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen by Biden and the Democrats. Importantly, these beliefs persist despite the 2020 election being among the most secure in U.S. history, with no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Meanwhile, former President Trump, the likely Republican nominee in the 2024 election, continues to promote the Big Lie as a key part of his campaign.

The United States Supreme Court has long emphasized the importance of free speech and media freedom to ensure that the government responds to the will of the people. The Court considers that an informed population is the most powerful means of curbing bad governance. These principles ensure the security of the Republic and the very foundation of constitutional government.

It's important not to overestimate the importance of the polls, but they could reveal something important about what the American public is thinking as the 2024 election approaches.

And everything that is revealed is directly related to the fundamental principles put forward by the Supreme Court. Indeed, recent voting patterns and polling suggest that a significant portion of Republican voters distrust the U.S. electoral system and continue to believe that Democrats stole the 2020 election.

Read more: US Senate passes $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, what it tells us about Republican support for Trump

Many Donald Trump supporters believe the 2020 election was stolen. AP/Alamy

Of particular concern is how the American public can hold a leader accountable when that leader lies to them about the integrity of his democracy and, significantly, so many people believe him?

Trump leads Haley in the polls and is considered the presumptive Republican nominee. This is a matter of grave concern for those who believe in the fundamental principles of American democracy and its institutions, and who worry about creeping authoritarianism.

For example, one poll suggests that nearly half of Republicans want a leader willing to break certain rules if necessary to make things right, and that 23 percent of all Americans think it is necessary to use violence to restore order. to save our country.

What happens next?

Trump's de facto leadership of the Republican Party was evident in his instrumental role in persuading Republican representatives not to support a recent bipartisan immigration and foreign aid bill, which included aid to Ukraine and stricter controls at the Mexican border.

This forced Democrats to cut aid to Ukraine in a separate bill, which has now passed the Senate. The bill's fate in the House, however, remains uncertain due to Trump loyalists.

Trump's intervention came after months of good-faith negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. Indeed, Republicans would have gotten much of what they sought in terms of border security reforms. It is reasonable to assume that Trump's influence over the party will continue to grow as the 2024 election approaches.

Trump faces 91 criminal charges (some related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results) and civil liability for sexual assault and defamation, all of which he denies.

However, these challenges have not reduced his popularity with the Republican base. We also know from recent polling that Republicans are now more sympathetic to those who participated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6 than they were three years ago. They are also more likely to absolve Trump of any responsibility related to the attack.

If Trump's status changes from presumptive nominee to actual Republican nominee, the question will be whether Haley's supporters will switch allegiance to Trump (despite radically different beliefs), choose a third-party candidate, choose Biden, or simply decide to do not vote. The decisions of Haley's supporters could have significant consequences not only for the 2024 election, but also for the health of American democracy.

For these reasons, the differences between Trump and Haley voters and their importance deserve much more attention.

