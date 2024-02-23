Pro-Trump Internet Trolls Increase Ugly Attacks on Nikki Haley





Social media posts describing her as Shiva, the deity of destruction. Others deceptively use counterfeit technology to show they are insulting voters. And still others who attack the vitriol of his son, a student.

For most of her presidential campaign, former South Carolina governor and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley was spared the onslaught of former President Donald J. Trump's internet trolls. The group of mostly anonymous figures waging a near-constant battle on Mr. Trump's behalf first focused on the brutal attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had been seen as Trump's most powerful rival. the former president in the 2024 Republican primary. But with Ms. Haley now his latest opponent, the machine has turned in his direction.

In recent weeks, online personalities have circulated vicious attacks through memes, posts and videos that often focus on her race, gender and identity, including some who slander her for stating that she had been teased for being brunette and others who falsely claimed she was ineligible to hold the position. president because her parents were immigrants. Some of the most disturbing elements were generated by artificial intelligence and digitally manipulated his voice and image. Much of the content is rife with crude sexual innuendo.

Joan Donovan, a disinformation researcher and assistant professor of journalism at Boston University, said the threats and insults were indicative of the form of low politics and network harassment that Mr. Trump and his online admirers engaged in. inaugurated.

These are people who see themselves as participants in Trump's troll army, Ms. Donovan said. Other politicians have not been able to activate online audiences in the same way.

As Ms. Haley and Mr. Trump embark on a heated primary showdown on Saturday in South Carolina, her home turf, the online bashing will likely only intensify. And at a time when campaigns are waging war both online and offline, not all efforts have been limited to the internet.

Laura Loomer, an Internet activist close to Mr. Trump who has launched harsh personal attacks against Ms. Haley on social media, also tried to ambush her at campaign events, asking questions of her staff and supporters. surrogate mothers and filming their responses. BlazeTV's Alex Stein confronted some of Ms. Haley's young female volunteers.

For most of the election cycle, Trump staffers, allies and MAGA fans online have focused their energy on Mr. DeSantis, who has been subjected to wave after wave of posts and videos about social media featuring him, his wife, his team and his colleagues. surrogate mothers in deeply unflattering ways. Attacks on the governor focused on his masculinity, loyalty and competence, helped to blow up his poll numbers and deflate his image among Republican primary voters as a confident warrior for conservative causes.

The surge against Ms. Haley began shortly after the Iowa caucuses, when it became clear that she, not Mr. DeSantis, represented Mr. Trump's most serious challenger. At first, the content focused on his foreign policy stance, accusing him of being a warmonger and attacking some of his policy decisions as governor of South Carolina. Although Ms. Haley primarily sought to stay above the fray, her son, Nalin, was ready to hit back at his rivals on social media platforms with his own memes and jokes.

The tone of the attacks changed dramatically after the Daily Mail published an article on January 19 repeating old allegations that Ms. Haley had engaged in two extramarital affairs in 2008, two years before she was first elected governor. Ms. Haley has long denied the accusations, but the article sparked an avalanche of content on X and other social media platforms depicting her in a highly sexualized manner.

The messages, often obscene and employing artificial intelligence to manipulate images or imitate Ms. Haley's voice, suppressed traditional political criticism, instead trying to portray an opponent as someone with loose morals. Some posts were created by a team of internet trolls calling themselves Trumps Online War Machine.

Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University, said the content reflected the combination of sexist and racist overtones intended to strip targets of their authority and transform them into objects of ridicule. She and other analysts say this type of harassment can be particularly harmful for female candidates.

This reduces women to sexual objects, she said. That can open the door to more dangerous threats or physical violence, she added, noting that Ms. Haley has been the target of fraudulent and fraudulent emergency calls that have sent authorities rushing to her door .

Interest in Ms. Haley appeared to wane this month as Mr. Trump began looking beyond the primaries toward the general election and as Internet MAGA gladiators turned their attention to attacking President Biden and Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor charged with bringing criminal charges against Mr. Trump that accuses him of interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia. But with the South Carolina primaries just days away, Ms. Haley is back in focus.

Ms. Haley's supporters and allies hold Mr. Trump and his team responsible for helping fuel the online vitriol. As Ms. Haley began to climb in the polls last year, the former president began calling her scatterbrained. Her top advisors have followed suit and often call her stupid in their online posts. Mr. Trump himself, on his social media site, amplified a report sowing doubt about his citizenship.

Ms. Haley has hit back at some of Mr. Trump's attacks, although with mixed results. His campaign, whose top staffers are women and which has a national coalition of very active women volunteers, initially and gleefully pointed to the harebrained insults as evidence that the Trump camp was worried about his momentum . Lately, she has stepped up her criticism of the former president, calling him a deranged and grumpy old man. His attacks on Mr. Trump's age and mental health have not always resonated with some of his supporters, who said they preferred his previous refusal to become personal.

Ms. Haley's use of social media tends to be quite traditional and scripted, much like her team's, focusing on promoting events, policies and media appearances. Unlike Mr. Trump, she does not appear to have a large base of deeply loyal, highly online messengers. And an attempt by his campaign to create anti-Trump memes several weeks ago was roundly mocked. Yet some members of his team have engaged directly with Mr. Trump’s team.

Online exchanges erupted on Tuesday after Ms. Haley gave a speech in which she promised not to give up, despite a string of early defeats and regardless of the outcome in South Carolina on Saturday.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump well known for insulting the former president's rivals, said on X that Ms. Haley would step aside and congratulate Mr. Trump once the primary was over. Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokeswoman for Ms. Haleys, responded with a kissing emoji and xoxo.

In a statement to The New York Times, Mr. Cheung again called Ms. Haley a brain and said she had yet to name a state in which she could win. In response, Ms. Perez-Cubas cited a line from Ms. Haley, who said she was appealing to all the voters that Donald Trump drove out of the party, a reference to Republican defeats in recent elections.

As for the increase in content generated by Mr. Trump's fans, Ms. Perez-Cubas said it showed why tone at the top was important.

We need someone who can bring back civility and heal this country, she said. You can be tough and strong without being hateful.

Some of the offline efforts to troll Ms. Haley's team have drawn backlash. Outside the upscale Dallas honky-tonk where Ms. Haley spoke last week, Mr. Stein, the BlazeTV personality, harangued some of his young female staff members on camera, calling them whores and asking them for information about their accounts on OnlyFans, a subscription. Website mainly used by sex workers.

The move was criticized online by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, a Republican who had been a key backer of Mr. DeSantiss, and other conservatives.

I debate whether this behavior should be valued, but it must be called out, Mr. Roy wrote on X. I have no problem with original efforts to challenge the status quo. But attacking a young campaign staffer or volunteer in this way, especially a woman, deserves to be categorically repudiated. Be better, @BlazeTV.

Mr. Stein has since apologized.

Nicholas Nehamas contributed reporting.

