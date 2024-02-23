Politics
Rage, relief and recognition: the TV version of my book Breathtaking opened a floodgate | Rachel Clarke
TThree days before the first national lockdown, in March 2020, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jenny Harries, looked us all in the eye and denied there were national problems with the provision of equipment personal protective equipment (PPE). While admitting some differences in deliveries to certain regions, the country's second-eldest doctor confidently told the assembled press at the daily pandemic briefing that such problems had been resolved. completely resolved and that the country currently has a perfectly sufficient supply of personal protective equipment. For the frontline staff, myself included, it was a horrible and stunning moment.
Perhaps Harries has since become a lady and the CEO of Britain's new health security agency genuinely believed she was doing a public service by reassuring an anxious nation, instead of helping the government out of trouble. a growing scandal. But we, the staff whose lives were at stake, knew precisely how false his claims were. Across the country, staff were pitifully scrambling to find PPE. Some of them resorted to garbage bags or visors. carried out by local scout groupsor masks dropped off by construction companies and veterinary practices.
In some hospitals, doctors and nurses working in so-called Covid-free areas were ordered to remove small PPE they had managed to tinker so as not to frighten the patients. In others, staff who tried to speak out about the lack of PPE on social media have been threatened and gagged from their trust. If we hear about these concerns outside these four walls, your career and position here will be untenable, described a doctor who was briefed by managers. Just two days into lockdown, Dr Habib Zaidi, a GP from Essex, became the first British doctor to die from Covid.
Frankly, the whole thing was disgusting. At the time, we felt alone, very small and completely useless. This ultimately prompted me to write a book about this experience, which has since been turned into a three-part ITV series, Breathtaking, written by myself with Jed Mercurio and Prasanna Puwanarajah. We were determined to show the public what the staff actually experienced behind the closed doors of the hospital in the most authentic way possible. But never in my wildest dreams did I expect the reaction that followed.
For frontline staff, in particular, it is as if we have opened a floodgate through which rage, relief and gratitude flow. A portrait of sickening precision. I'm caught between screaming and crying, a doctor tweeted. From a speech therapist: I was redeployed in April 2020 to the ITU. I suffer from PTSD and have had to completely rebuild myself. I was hooked last night. I watched them all. I felt like someone was telling MY story and I needed people to hear it. From a nurse: I wore the glasses from my children's science kit. A colleague sewed us hats. PPE was so scarce that it was locked in a cupboard and we had to defend it. THANKS.
Of course, Covid deniers have also been galvanized. Along with the usual wave of death threats, I was called a lying murderous bastard, a morally repugnant psychopath, and a government accomplice in a mass euthanasia program. The abusive rants were telling. This was performative vitriol from those on a misinformation mission, who found themselves unable to control the narrative.
The pandemic has always been and still remains today a chasm of contested narratives. In response to media questions this week about Breathtaking, for example, the Department of Health and Social Care issued a statement claiming that: Throughout the pandemic, the government has acted to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed. This oft-repeated lie that the NHS was protected by Boris Johnson's government is perhaps the most blatant of all. The terrible truth for patients and staff was that, at times of peak Covid pressure, NHS standards of care were savagely low. Just read this tweet from a paramedic who watched the series, and imagine yourself, like him, on the other end of the line, forced to bear witness to a pure horror unfolding: I worked as a clinician in the ambulance control during the Covid period. Listening to patients take their last breath without ambulances to send was horrifying and haunted me.
All of this poses uncomfortable questions about the role of NHS England in facilitating the government's narratives about the pandemic. You expect politicians to cover up, but the NHS is supposed to have a statutory duty of candor. So how could some of its most senior officials have stood up and denied the obvious shortages of PPE and traumatic failures of normal care?
This week, in response to the series, NHS England linked staff to a range of support services. in a tweet which said: During the Covid-19 pandemic, NHS staff have faced an extraordinarily difficult challenge. If you work in the NHS and found tonight's episode of #Breathtaking particularly difficult or triggering, support is available. The only problem? The centers dedicated to the mental health and wellbeing of NHS staff that the tweet directed staff to saw their funding cut in early 2023. Almost half have since closed their doors. I suppose they were deemed too expensive to maintain for NHS staff who were obviously, from the outset, replaceable.
Breathtaking is now available to stream on ITVX
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/feb/22/tv-breathtaking-covid-pandemic-nhs-staff
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rage, relief and recognition: the TV version of my book Breathtaking opened a floodgate | Rachel Clarke
- Violent assault in West Hollywood caught on surveillance cameras
- UPDATE: Decorative Panels International (DPI) will cease operations in Alpena & Ohio | tidings
- Pro-Trump Internet Trolls Increase Ugly Attacks on Nikki Haley
- Stream 3. Inpsyde Out – Mr. Bollywood (Preview) by Digital Shamans Records
- India vs. England fourth test series: how to watch cricket in the US
- Texas school legally punished black student for hairstyle, judge rules
- Online fundraiser for violent West Bank settlers raised thousands, despite international sanctions
- Israel says Palestinians have killed one person in the West Bank BBC News
- Janhvi Kapoor says she learned nothing at LA drama school and feels she should have spent those years discovering India | Bollywood News
- Bernie Sanders on Gaza, genocide and Trump
- Britain's biggest Bollywood star takes on Hollywood