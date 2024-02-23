Rage, relief and recognition: the TV version of my book Breathtaking opened a floodgate | Rachel Clarke

TThree days before the first national lockdown, in March 2020, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jenny Harries, looked us all in the eye and denied there were national problems with the provision of equipment personal protective equipment (PPE). While admitting some differences in deliveries to certain regions, the country's second-eldest doctor confidently told the assembled press at the daily pandemic briefing that such problems had been resolved. completely resolved and that the country currently has a perfectly sufficient supply of personal protective equipment. For the frontline staff, myself included, it was a horrible and stunning moment.

Perhaps Harries has since become a lady and the CEO of Britain's new health security agency genuinely believed she was doing a public service by reassuring an anxious nation, instead of helping the government out of trouble. a growing scandal. But we, the staff whose lives were at stake, knew precisely how false his claims were. Across the country, staff were pitifully scrambling to find PPE. Some of them resorted to garbage bags or visors. carried out by local scout groupsor masks dropped off by construction companies and veterinary practices.

In some hospitals, doctors and nurses working in so-called Covid-free areas were ordered to remove small PPE they had managed to tinker so as not to frighten the patients. In others, staff who tried to speak out about the lack of PPE on social media have been threatened and gagged from their trust. If we hear about these concerns outside these four walls, your career and position here will be untenable, described a doctor who was briefed by managers. Just two days into lockdown, Dr Habib Zaidi, a GP from Essex, became the first British doctor to die from Covid.

I was called scum, a lying murderer and an accomplice of the government in a mass euthanasia program.

Frankly, the whole thing was disgusting. At the time, we felt alone, very small and completely useless. This ultimately prompted me to write a book about this experience, which has since been turned into a three-part ITV series, Breathtaking, written by myself with Jed Mercurio and Prasanna Puwanarajah. We were determined to show the public what the staff actually experienced behind the closed doors of the hospital in the most authentic way possible. But never in my wildest dreams did I expect the reaction that followed.

For frontline staff, in particular, it is as if we have opened a floodgate through which rage, relief and gratitude flow. A portrait of sickening precision. I'm caught between screaming and crying, a doctor tweeted. From a speech therapist: I was redeployed in April 2020 to the ITU. I suffer from PTSD and have had to completely rebuild myself. I was hooked last night. I watched them all. I felt like someone was telling MY story and I needed people to hear it. From a nurse: I wore the glasses from my children's science kit. A colleague sewed us hats. PPE was so scarce that it was locked in a cupboard and we had to defend it. THANKS.

Of course, Covid deniers have also been galvanized. Along with the usual wave of death threats, I was called a lying murderous bastard, a morally repugnant psychopath, and a government accomplice in a mass euthanasia program. The abusive rants were telling. This was performative vitriol from those on a misinformation mission, who found themselves unable to control the narrative.

The pandemic has always been and still remains today a chasm of contested narratives. In response to media questions this week about Breathtaking, for example, the Department of Health and Social Care issued a statement claiming that: Throughout the pandemic, the government has acted to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed. This oft-repeated lie that the NHS was protected by Boris Johnson's government is perhaps the most blatant of all. The terrible truth for patients and staff was that, at times of peak Covid pressure, NHS standards of care were savagely low. Just read this tweet from a paramedic who watched the series, and imagine yourself, like him, on the other end of the line, forced to bear witness to a pure horror unfolding: I worked as a clinician in the ambulance control during the Covid period. Listening to patients take their last breath without ambulances to send was horrifying and haunted me.

All of this poses uncomfortable questions about the role of NHS England in facilitating the government's narratives about the pandemic. You expect politicians to cover up, but the NHS is supposed to have a statutory duty of candor. So how could some of its most senior officials have stood up and denied the obvious shortages of PPE and traumatic failures of normal care?

This week, in response to the series, NHS England linked staff to a range of support services. in a tweet which said: During the Covid-19 pandemic, NHS staff have faced an extraordinarily difficult challenge. If you work in the NHS and found tonight's episode of #Breathtaking particularly difficult or triggering, support is available. The only problem? The centers dedicated to the mental health and wellbeing of NHS staff that the tweet directed staff to saw their funding cut in early 2023. Almost half have since closed their doors. I suppose they were deemed too expensive to maintain for NHS staff who were obviously, from the outset, replaceable.

