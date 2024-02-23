Trump moves to dismiss his indictment over classified documents, citing presidential immunity





Former President Donald Trump urged a federal judge Thursday to dismiss his classified documents case in Florida based on presidential immunity, according to a court filing.

“President Trump's alleged decision to designate documents as personal under the PRA and have them removed from the White House, which underlies Counts 1 through 32 of the Superseding Indictment, was an official act of the outgoing president,” the former president’s lawyers wrote in court filings. in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida.

President Trump is entitled to immunity for this official act and that must include immunity from criminal prosecution, they added.

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of records on Dec. 7, 2021, in a storage room at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida , which had overturned and their contents had spilled out. On the ground. Ministry of Justice via AP file

Trump publicly filed three more motions Thursday evening, arguing that the charges against him should be dismissed due to the vagueness of a law Trump was accused of regarding presidents, the alleged unconstitutionality of the appointment of special counsels and the Presidential Records Act.

Trump's lawyers filed three additional motions that were privately emailed to the court for drafting review.

Trump's lawyers said in a document filed last month that they would argue that prosecutors conducted a politically motivated and biased investigation into his handling of classified documents in an effort to tarnish his 2024 candidacy.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to charges that accuse him of deliberately withholding national defense information in connection with classified documents discovered at his Florida property more than a year after he left office and allegedly ordered a Mar-a-Lago staff member to remove them. security video at the property.

Co-defendants Walt Nauta, a key collaborator, and Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance supervisor at Mar-a-Lago, have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from allegations that they, too, were involved in an attempted removal of security footage.

De Oliveira also filed a motion to dismiss his charges earlier Thursday.

A federal appeals court this month rejected a similar immunity argument made by Trump in his federal election filing in Washington, D.C., which was also brought by special counsel Jack Smith's office.

A spokesperson for Smith's office did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment Thursday evening.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found in that case that there was no basis for Trump's claims of blanket immunity for any acts committed while in office.

Trump appealed this decision to the Supreme Court. He pleaded not guilty.

Zoe Richards

Daniel Barnes

Katie S. Phang contributed.

