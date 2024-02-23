Politics
Older suburban women who voted for Boris Johnson are key to the next election
Suburban women aged over 60 who voted for the Conservative Party in 2019 will be decisive for Rishi Sunak in the next general election, a poll has found.
Undecided women, older than average, were part of the coalition of voters that gave Boris Johnson a majority in 2019, but which has now fragmented, leaving the Conservatives struggling to improve their support in the country, according to a poll released Friday by the think tank. In common suggests.
While several voting groups appear to have gone straight from the Conservatives to Labour, others have opted for Reform UK.
But a larger proportion currently say they don't know how they will vote. Among this group, which makes up around 6 percent of voters, most are women, older than average and likely to live in cities or suburbs, said Luke Tryl, director of More In Commons UK.
Mr Tryl said: While winning back this group will not be enough to keep the Conservatives in power, it will determine the scale of any likely Labor victory, from a hung parliament to a landslide.
More In Commons' analysis, based on a poll of more than 3,000 British adults in the last week of January, also suggests the next election will be based on policy rather than personality, neither main party leaders not attracting voters.
Mr Tryl said: “As this in-depth analysis suggests, party fortunes are likely to be shaped by a range of factors that lie beneath the headline voting intention.
This includes the predominance of the cost of living, the growing importance of crime, what the unusually high number of undecided female voters who voted for the Conservatives in 2019 ultimately decide to do and to what extent third-party voters for the Greens , the Liberal Democrats or Reform UK decide to vote tactically.
The cost of living remains a major concern, ranked as the number one issue by all groups of voters despite inflation falling over the past year, while concerns about crime and the NHS were particularly widespread among undecided voters.
Mr Tryl also warned that the Conservatives were unlikely to win back influential voters with a program of tax cuts and culture war.
He said those who had switched to Labor were more likely to want investment in public services rather than tax cuts, while topics such as gender identity and leaving the European Convention on Rights of man attracted only a minority.
One possible tax cut that proved popular, however, was a reduction in council tax, with 43 percent of undecided former Tory voters favoring a reduction in the levy, compared to 29 percent saying the same in about income tax.
Mr Tryl also suggested it was unlikely the Conservatives would be able to alienate large numbers of Reform UK supporters, with only a quarter saying they would consider supporting the government if Reformers were withdrawing and many anti-system voters saying they would stay. at home or cast another protest vote if Richard Tices' party was not an option.
But the analysis was not universally positive for Labor either, with Mr Tryl noting that the party's pledge to invest 28 billion a year in green projects had been its second most popular proposal after scrapping tax breaks for non-dominants.
He said: Labor risks reinforcing the accusation that it is more of the same by having abandoned one of its most popular policies with its potential voters.
A poll suggests that although a quarter of those who switched from the Conservatives to Labor said they had no hesitation in voting for Sir Keir Starmers' party, around 20 per cent said they still feared the Labor are no better able to manage the cost of living crisis.
Mr Tryl also warned that the main glue holding the coalition of potential Labor voters together was a desire to force the Conservatives out of power, which could pose problems for any future Labor government.
He said: Given the size of the Labor coalition, I struggle to see the glue that holds them together. [holding] when things get tough in government.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/sunak-boris-johnson-election-2024-b2500764.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Older suburban women who voted for Boris Johnson are key to the next election
- Russia threatens Britain's cod and haddock supplies as President Putin withdraws a decades-old fishing deal.
- Why did Malia Obama change her name as she made her foray into Hollywood? | Hollywood
- Japanese women secure medal, men eliminated at team worlds
- What would the second Trump administration look like?
- Intuitive Machines: The American company has made an attempt to land on the Moon BBC News
- Actor James Hong honored at TCL Chinese Theater on his 95th birthday
- Britain's biggest Bollywood star takes on Hollywood
- NEWHA First Round: Women's hockey gears up for opening round against Assumption
- BRIEF NEWS CHINA: February 22, 2024
- Trump moves to dismiss his indictment over classified documents, citing presidential immunity
- Man Beaten With Flashlight While Walking On West Hollywood Sidewalk