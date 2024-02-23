Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Suburban women aged over 60 who voted for the Conservative Party in 2019 will be decisive for Rishi Sunak in the next general election, a poll has found.

Undecided women, older than average, were part of the coalition of voters that gave Boris Johnson a majority in 2019, but which has now fragmented, leaving the Conservatives struggling to improve their support in the country, according to a poll released Friday by the think tank. In common suggests.

While several voting groups appear to have gone straight from the Conservatives to Labour, others have opted for Reform UK.

But a larger proportion currently say they don't know how they will vote. Among this group, which makes up around 6 percent of voters, most are women, older than average and likely to live in cities or suburbs, said Luke Tryl, director of More In Commons UK.

Mr Tryl said: While winning back this group will not be enough to keep the Conservatives in power, it will determine the scale of any likely Labor victory, from a hung parliament to a landslide.

More In Commons' analysis, based on a poll of more than 3,000 British adults in the last week of January, also suggests the next election will be based on policy rather than personality, neither main party leaders not attracting voters.

Older female voters are key for Sunak, think tank says (PENNSYLVANIA)

Mr Tryl said: “As this in-depth analysis suggests, party fortunes are likely to be shaped by a range of factors that lie beneath the headline voting intention.

This includes the predominance of the cost of living, the growing importance of crime, what the unusually high number of undecided female voters who voted for the Conservatives in 2019 ultimately decide to do and to what extent third-party voters for the Greens , the Liberal Democrats or Reform UK decide to vote tactically.

The cost of living remains a major concern, ranked as the number one issue by all groups of voters despite inflation falling over the past year, while concerns about crime and the NHS were particularly widespread among undecided voters.

Mr Tryl also warned that the Conservatives were unlikely to win back influential voters with a program of tax cuts and culture war.

He said those who had switched to Labor were more likely to want investment in public services rather than tax cuts, while topics such as gender identity and leaving the European Convention on Rights of man attracted only a minority.

PM should focus on policy rather than personalities, study says (PENNSYLVANIA)

One possible tax cut that proved popular, however, was a reduction in council tax, with 43 percent of undecided former Tory voters favoring a reduction in the levy, compared to 29 percent saying the same in about income tax.

Mr Tryl also suggested it was unlikely the Conservatives would be able to alienate large numbers of Reform UK supporters, with only a quarter saying they would consider supporting the government if Reformers were withdrawing and many anti-system voters saying they would stay. at home or cast another protest vote if Richard Tices' party was not an option.

But the analysis was not universally positive for Labor either, with Mr Tryl noting that the party's pledge to invest 28 billion a year in green projects had been its second most popular proposal after scrapping tax breaks for non-dominants.

He said: Labor risks reinforcing the accusation that it is more of the same by having abandoned one of its most popular policies with its potential voters.

A poll suggests that although a quarter of those who switched from the Conservatives to Labor said they had no hesitation in voting for Sir Keir Starmers' party, around 20 per cent said they still feared the Labor are no better able to manage the cost of living crisis.

Mr Tryl also warned that the main glue holding the coalition of potential Labor voters together was a desire to force the Conservatives out of power, which could pose problems for any future Labor government.

He said: Given the size of the Labor coalition, I struggle to see the glue that holds them together. [holding] when things get tough in government.