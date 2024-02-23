Did Donald Trump build a border wall twice as long as the Grand Canyon?





Donald Trump has made changes to immigration and border security a central plank of his presidential campaign. The former president promised that if re-elected to the White House, he would launch “the largest deportation operation in American history.”

In an attempt this week to shore up his record on immigration, Trump said during a Fox News town hall that during his presidency he built a border wall equivalent to twice the length of the Grand Canyon.

During an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, which aired during Tuesday's town hall, Trump said he had built 571 miles of wall on the southern border during his time in office.

Trump said: “I had people very strongly opposed to me, including Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and Nancy Pelosi, it was a little triumvirate. And what I did after a year, I said, ' You know what, these people…' I took the money out, we built 571 miles of border wall, and that's what made our border so beautiful. “

If Trump's claim is correct, the wall is twice the length of the Grand Canyon, according to National Park Service figures.

As it stands, Trump's claims are 113 miles off, and there are caveats, too.

A 2023 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAS) indicates that approximately 458 miles of walls were constructed between January 2017 and January 2021, 81% of which replaced existing barriers.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection report released in 2021 divided this into two categories: primary and secondary walls. He said 52 miles of primary wall and 33 miles of secondary wall have been built in places where no barriers previously existed.

An additional 351 miles of replacement primary wall and 22 miles of secondary wall were put in place in place of “dilapidated and/or obsolete designs,” bringing the total construction to 458 miles.

Donald Trump participates in a Fox News town hall with host Laura Ingraham in Greenville, South Carolina, on Tuesday. Trump told Ingraham that 571 miles of border wall have been built during his presidency. Donald Trump participates in a Fox News town hall with host Laura Ingraham in Greenville, South Carolina, on Tuesday. Trump told Ingraham that 571 miles of border wall have been built during his presidency. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The GAO said in its 2023 assessment that primary barriers are the first fences encountered heading north, while secondary barriers, behind the primary obstructions, consist of “pedestrian barriers only.”

So, even accounting for the secondary barriers and replacement structures that were built, Trump cannot claim to have built 571 miles.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's media representatives via email for comment.

Trump also used his interview with Ingraham to falsely claim that President Joe Biden was not competent enough to stand trial, a misleading interpretation of special counsel Robert Hur's recent report on Biden's handling of classified materials.

While Hur said Biden could not recall important dates during his interview, such as his son's death, he did not assess Biden's ability to stand trial, and there is no evidence which calls into question this capacity.

About 458 miles of border barriers have been built under Trump's presidency, 81 percent of which replaced existing barriers.

A 2021 government report says 52 miles of primary wall and 33 miles of secondary wall were built in places where no barriers previously existed.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check Team

