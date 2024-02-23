Trump lawyers fail to delay enforcement of $350 million fraud judgment





NEW YORK New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday signed a judgment of more than $350 million against Donald Trump for a decade-long civil fraud in which lenders and insurance companies been deceived by the ex-president and his company.

The ruling formalizes Engoron's 92-page decision and order issued last week, which includes the financial penalty, plus interest and non-monetary restrictions that will overhaul the Trump Organization's leadership structure and remove control from Trump and his adult sons.

Engoron, in an email exchange released to the court, rejected requests from Trump's lawyers for time to argue for changes to the document proposed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The docket was updated Thursday afternoon to show that Engoron had signed the judgment.

Highlighting parts of his findings, Engoron wrote that Trump's side offered no basis for delaying the process.

You have again requested time to file a proposed counterjudgment without explaining how the Attorney General's proposed judgment is incorrect and again without specifying how your proposed judgment would differ, Engoron wrote to Trump's lawyer , Clifford S. Robert.

Trump's lawyers on Wednesday requested a one-month delay in enforcing the civil fraud judgment of more than $350 million against the former president, saying they were concerned about a proposal drafted by the attorney's office general of the state.

In a series of documents, Robert argued that the office's lawyers should have consulted with the defense on drafting the proposed judgment.

Robert asked Engoron to give the defense the opportunity to file a proposed counter-judgment. Engoron, in an email exchange with Robert, indicated there was no need for a motion or conference on the matter because the attorney general's proposed judgment reflected the terms of his order.

The judge, however, invited the Trump camp to state its specific disagreements with the proposed document before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Trump's lawyers cited two items they said were incorrect, one of which was adjusted after the attorney general acknowledged an error and requested more time to evaluate the document and propose further changes to everything 'they considered inaccurate.

In addition to ruling Thursday that no delay was justified, Engoron denied suspending execution of the judgment for 30 days, one of Roberts' requests.

Engoron's approval of the ruling gives Trump one month to file a notice of appeal. Trump is expected to appeal and post bail as part of the process.

The judgment lists a statutory interest rate of 9 percent per year, which the attorney general said adds about $100 million in prejudgment interest to Trump's bill.

Robert had argued that the attorney general rushed the process and that Trump's side should have been included in discussions about it. He requested that in the event Engoron signed James' proposed order, no action be taken for 30 days.

It was not immediately clear whether the 30 days he requested would have extended the time Trump had to post bond, thereby suspending enforcement of the judgment, while he pursues his appeal.

The Engoron decision means Trump must cover the judgment using a significant portion of his wealth, much of which is tied up in real estate and other investments. The judge also barred Trump and his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. from serving as officers or directors of a New York company. Trump is banned for three years, while his two sons cannot serve in such roles for two years.

Trump and his lawyers have called the case a politically motivated act brought by James, a Democrat, who was critical of Trump and considered investigating him when she ran for office.

Engoron found Trump, his company and several company executives responsible for defrauding banks and insurance companies by deliberately misrepresenting Trump's net worth in the annual financial statements that accountants prepared for them using false asset values.

As part of his decision, Engoron determined that illegal acts had been committed. James argued that Trump and his executives inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion every year from 2011 to 2021. Because Trump was the sole owner of the Trump Organization, banks and other business partners relied on these statements, the judge concluded.

Trump's lawyers argued during the 10-week trial that began Oct. 2 that Trump did not mislead his business partners, but that commercial real estate valuations were subjective and could vary widely from the company's figures. 'assessment. Trump's properties had increased value because of his fame and stature, the lawyers said.

