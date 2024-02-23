Trump asks court to dismiss charges accusing him of illegally possessing classified documents: live





Trump says his $355 million fraud penalty is a form of Navalny

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump asked a federal court Thursday to drop criminal charges against him, alleging he illegally retained sensitive national security documents after the end of his presidency.

Mr. Trump, saying the case against him was flawed, pleaded not guilty, according to court documents. It comes days after Mr. Trump, his adult sons and their top associates at the Trump Organization's sprawling real estate empire were ordered to pay more than $364 million after a months-long case targeting fraud in the family business.

Mr Trump could see his assets seized and even lose his New York buildings if he cannot pay the $355 million fine in his civil fraud case, state Attorney General Letitia James has warned .

If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets, Ms. James said in an interview with ABC News.

We are ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day.

Key PointsShow latest update 1708666200Trump mocked for comparing himself to Alexei Navalny

Lydic attacked Mr. Trump for talking about himself after the sitting president published an essay on Truth Social titled Biden:Trump::Putin:Navalny.

The message included a line that read: Alexei Navalny's untimely death highlights the left's legal fight against Trump.

However, Lydic said comparing Navalny to Trump was unacceptable.

Amelia Neath has the story:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 23, 2024 05:30

1708661961Trump asks court to dismiss charges accusing him of mishandling classified documents

He faces 40 counts in federal court, accused of illegally possessing classified documents at his Florida estate after 2021 and obstructing the U.S. government's efforts to recover them.

US special adviser Jack Smith's team has accused Mr Trump of keeping documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida containing sensitive details about the US nuclear program and potential national security weaknesses .

Read the full story here:

Maroosha MuzaffarFebruary 23, 2024 04:19

1708659053New poll puts Trump ahead of Biden on age and physical and mental condition

Gustav Kilander has the details:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 23, 2024 03:30

1708653653After refusing to confront his Republican rivals, Trump challenges Biden to debate him

Speaking during a Fox News town hall Tuesday night, the former president and Republican front-runner said there was an obligation for the two men to face off as the November election approaches.

Frankly, I think we have an obligation. When you have the last Republican, the last Democrat, you have both people, you have to debate regardless of the polls, Mr. Trump told Laura Ingraham in South Carolina.

Mr. Trump said he would like to have as many debates as necessary, adding: “I would like to do it right now.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 23, 2024 02:00

1708650053Biden's bombshells all lead back to Trump…and Russia

Andrew Feinberg reports that it has become increasingly clear that the sources of all the dirt Republicans claim to have on President Joe Biden and his family all trace back to one man…

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 23, 2024 01:00

Critics warn that Biden's so-called anti-asylum plan revives failed Trump-era policies and violates international law

President Joe Biden announced that plans to restrict the right to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border have alarmed members of Congress and civil rights and humanitarian groups who fear the administration is violating the right international.

Such a proposal, which would bypass Congress, would mirror an illegal Trump-era measure that a federal judge previously dismissed as an illegal attempt to rewrite the nation's immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress expressly prohibited.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 23, 2024 00:00

1708642853Fani Willis' testimony evokes long-standing frustrations for black women leaders

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is used to prosecuting difficult, high-profile cases. But as she answered questions about her own personal conduct on the witness stand against the legal teams of defendants her office accused of election interference, many Black women recognized a disheartening scene.

This sounds absolutely familiar. It's no secret that the common sentiment among Black women in positions of power (is that they) must outperform to be seen as equals to their counterparts, said Jessica T. Ornsby, a litigation attorney families in the Washington, DC area. .

Here, Ms. Willis is scrutinized for things that are not directly related to her job performance, in a way that we see other black women routinely singled out, Ornsby said.

1708641053CPAC: Are you looking for a special piece of jewelry?

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 22, 2024 10:30 p.m.

1708639253Where is Melania? (part 74)

Mike Bedigan has the story:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 22, 2024 10:00 p.m.

1708638353Senator mocks Trump for criminal gaffe

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut used a Donald Trump gaffe in his Fox News town hall to point out that crime was down since Joe Biden became president.

The former president said in response to a question about crime: We are going to take over Washington, DC. We are going to have a very powerful crime.

Senator Murphy posted on X: It's true. Crime will increase under Trump.

He continued: Under Biden, violent crime rates have plummeted. Last year – since Biden helped pass [sic] Gun Bill of 2022 – urban homicides fell 12%, the largest one-year decline in American history.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 22, 2024 9:45 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-speech-today-2024-president-b2501061.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos