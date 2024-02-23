Boris Johnson praises Liz Truss' new book on how to save the West





Liz Truss and Nigel Farage (AP) Londoners' Journal IN an advertising masterstroke, Liz Truss The publisher today released the cover of the US version of his upcoming book to coincide with his trip to America. The former Prime Minister is in the US for the Conservative Political Action Conference, where she spoke alongside Nigel Farage. Former US President Donald Trump will deliver a speech this weekend. The American cover of Truss's book, Ten Years To Save The West, helpfully reminds us in large print that she is a former British prime minister. It also features a cover quote from fellow former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured. Liz Truss is right that the last thing any of us needs right now is more socialism, more taxes, and more regulation, Johnson's memo reads. She managed to bring in chess champion Garry Kasparov for an approving quote, agreeing or disagreeing with Liz's politics, she's asking the right questions. Cover of the American book Trusss Johnson made headlines in the United States today after his clash with a reporter. Tucker Carlson. He criticized Carlson for interviewing Vladimir Putin, so Carlson requested an interview with Boris on Ukraine. Then, according to Carlson, Johnson's team demanded a $1 million payment. Team BoJo claims the money was intended for Ukrainian charities. How much did Truss's cover quote cost him? Liars and liars Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch likes to throw around the word liar. Although the term is considered unparliamentary and banned in the House of Commons, she brandishes it liberally outside the House. She called Labor MP Kate Osborne a liar when they clashed over trans issues last year. She also used the word this week to describe former post office president Henry Staunton when he made statements about his handling of the subpostmaster scandal. But is it Badenoch who has a difficult relationship with the truth? She faced three separate charges of lying this week alone. Staunton retorted that she is the one who is covering up about the Post Office (and the Prime Minister seems reluctant to support her). Canada's high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale, said she was wrong when she boasted about the lack of trade negotiations. And Nadine Dorries, pictured, produced WhatsApp messages that appear to contradict Badenoch's claims about him in a recent Times interview. Badenoch has her eyes on the Tory leadership, but what tangled web could she weave to get there?

