Kashi's renewed capacity and form is a matter of pride for India: PM Modi | Latest news India

Kashi's abilities and form are once again being embellished and are a matter of pride for the entire country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

Speaking at the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita awards ceremony at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi said: Seeing you (students) makes me proud and gives me immense satisfaction to know that you will all take the country to new heights during 'Amrit Kaal'. .

You know we're just 'nimitt matr' (only means). The “doer” in Kashi is Mahadev. Wherever there is blessing of Mahadev, that land becomes prosperous like that. Right now Mahadev is very happy. So, with his blessings, in 10 years, Kashi saw the “damru” of development playing out in all directions.

Prime Minister Modi distributed prizes to the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita during his visit to Varanasi. He congratulated all the winners of the competition and also extended wishes to their parents for the victory of their wards.

After the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali and attend a public ceremony commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

He is expected to visit Banas Kashi Sankul, a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd, constructed at UPSIDA Agro Park. This will be followed by a public ceremony during which the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over 13,000 crore in his parliamentary constituency.

The development projects include four lanes and six lanes of multiple highway sections, ROB on Varanasi-Jaunpur railway section near Babatpur, construction of Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway Package-1, inauguration of LPG bottling plant by HPCL at Sewapuri and silk fabric. common printing center for weavers.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several projects to beautify Varanasi, including rejuvenation of ponds and redevelopment of parks; and for the design and development of 3D digital urban maps and databases.